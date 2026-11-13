Roll Call: Florida's first Fall chill. Right on schedule?

Florida is finally getting a taste of fall as a strong cold front ushers in the coldest air of the season so far. From the Panhandle to South Florida, temperatures are dropping 10 to 15 degrees below normal in some areas, bringing chilly mornings, breezy afternoons and much lower humidity.

🥶 11/12: A cold front is moving across FL, bringing the coldest temps of the season this weekend & a possible first frost for North FL.



Use today to prepare:

▪️ Bring pets indoors & make sure outdoor animals have adequate shelter.

▪️ Bring sensitive plants inside or cover them.… pic.twitter.com/KDq0JeJyTN — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) November 12, 2026

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson examines the science, historical timing and what this first substantial taste of fall could mean for the weeks ahead.

North Florida will experience some of the coldest conditions, with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s and patchy frost possible in some inland communities. Central Florida will see morning lows in the 40s, while parts of South Florida will cool into the 50s.

But is Florida's first significant fall chill arriving early, late or right on schedule?

Strong El Niño winters see about 3x more *total* severe weather reports than neutral winters here in South Florida.



Note: Severe weather can happen in any winter. El Niño raises the odds but it doesn't guarantee the outcome.#Day2 #FloridaElNiñoAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/SDKeje4rHG — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 10, 2026

Historical weather records reveal that Central Florida typically experiences its first temperatures below 50 degrees in early November, while communities farther south often wait until mid-November or later. And what about the developing El Niño? While it can influence Florida's winter weather patterns, the immediate driver of this cold snap is a dip in the jet stream allowing colder Canadian air to spill southward.

🥶First shot of cold weather arrives this weekend



🌡️Temperatures drop into the 30s & 40s Sat/Sun mornings with wind chills in the 30s area-wide.



🧊First frost of the season is expected for inland SE GA & Suwannee Valley Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/ytURlN1ZGh — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) November 13, 2026

And the cool weather isn't expected to last indefinitely. Temperatures should gradually rebound toward seasonal averages early next week. But the coldest mornings could bring patchy frost to portions of inland North Florida, so residents with sensitive plants should pay attention to local forecasts. And while this may be Florida's first substantial fall chill, the developing El Niño could make the months ahead wetter and stormier than usual—though it doesn't guarantee a colder winter.