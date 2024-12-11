© 2024 WLRN
Haiti's main international airport reopens after gang violence closure

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:29 PM EST
An Amerijet plane prepares to land as it arrives at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, May 20, 2024. Haiti's main international airport reopened Monday for the first time in nearly three months after gang violence forced authorities to close it in early March.
Odleyn Joseph
/
AP
Haiti’s main international airport has reopened one month after it was forced to close for a second time due to gang violence.

The Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince closed last month after gangs opened fire on a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale that was attempting to land.

Haiti’s government announced on Wednesday that Haitian soldiers and police — bolstered by Kenyan-led forces in the country — have boosted security in the area.

A Federal Aviation Administration ban on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti expires Thursday.

Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
