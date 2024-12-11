Haiti's main international airport reopens after gang violence closure

Haiti’s main international airport has reopened one month after it was forced to close for a second time due to gang violence.

The Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince closed last month after gangs opened fire on a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale that was attempting to land.

Haiti’s government announced on Wednesday that Haitian soldiers and police — bolstered by Kenyan-led forces in the country — have boosted security in the area.

A Federal Aviation Administration ban on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti expires Thursday.

