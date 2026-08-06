Cuban dissident artist exiled to Miami faces criticism from conservatives in the diaspora

One of Cuba’s leading dissident artists is out of prison and in Miami — but some hardline Cuban exiles here want to discredit him.

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara spent five years behind bars in Cuba for taking part in — and using his art to help motivate — mass anti-regime protests there in July of 2021. He was released last month and sent to exile in Miami.

READ MORE: Cuban artist and dissident exiled from country after 5 years in prison arrives in Miami

But several conservative Cuban social media influencers now publicly question whether Otero genuinely suffered as a political prisoner. They point to Cuban regime video recorded just after his release of him drinking beer at a safe house in the presence of security officers as he said goodbye to family and friends.

Otero’s exile supporters, however, insist that hardly lessens the real hardship he endured in prison.

At the Coral Gables Museum this week — at a screening of a documentary about his work, Estamos Conectados (We Are Connected) — Otero brushed it aside.

“My commitment to continue fighting isn’t diminished one bit,” Otero said.

His defenders say the criticism he’s faced stems from a resentment among some Cuban exiles that he and his art don’t demonize Cuba as dogmatically as they do.

“They don’t get the reality that artists don’t always toe a political line either way,” one prominent moderate Cuban exile in Miami told WLRN.

“My art has certified both the reality of Cuba and my love for it,” said Otero, a member of the country’s San Isidro dissident artists movement — which over the past decade has been a leading force challenging communist repression in Cuba.

“That’s what art should do.”

Otero co-wrote the Latin Grammy-winning song “Patria y Vida,” or “Homeland and Life,” an anthem for Cuban protesters.

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