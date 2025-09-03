'Come on down!': Hundreds audition for their chance to get on The Price is Right

For some, it helped them to learn English. For others, it brings their family together. Some just need a new washer and dryer.

Whatever the reason, hundreds of wannabe The Price is Right contestants lined up outside a car dealership in Broward from 6am on a morning last week.

We may be in the age of streaming and TikTok but for many the iconic daytime game show is still a staple — and the opportunity hear Drew Carey call their name and ask them to “Come on down!” remains a lifelong dream.

Last Friday, fans waited for hours outside Toyota of Hollywood for their shot to impress producers in a casting call for the longest running game-show on U.S. television.

Only two will be selected to travel to Los Angeles, see the show live — and potentially be picked to play the game.

That includes Tracy Lovell, a third-grade teacher at Challenger Elementary, who uses the show to teach her students how to round to the nearest dollar. But it's more than just a helpful teaching tool — for Lovell, it's a family tradition.

“ I watched it with my great grandma, rolled it down with my grandma, and now I started it off with my son,” she said. “It just helps me feel closer to them.”

Rodney Jean arrived around 10am. He was one of last year’s winners, and not only did he go to see the show, he got selected to play and won some big prizes.

“ I won a TV, I won two cars, I won some money. It was a dream come true, man. The highlight of my life so far. It was amazing,” he said.

Carlton Gillespie / WLRN Rodney Jean, one of last year's winners, poses with a group of hopeful contestants who recognized him from his appearance on "The Price is Right

As a participant, he’s unable to be on the show again for ten years, but that didn’t stop him from coming out to support, offer advice — and take pictures with the superfans in line who recognized him.

“ I'm telling people you gotta bring the positive energy, positive fun. Just have fun with it. Be yourself and do something that's gonna stand out because that's what the producers are looking for,” he said.

Contestants are asked for their name and where they are from, what their favorite game from the show is, why they think they'd be a good contestant and what prizes they'd like to win. They end their audition by giving a hearty "Come on down!" and just like that, their audition is over.

Eman Ziadeh was there with her daughter Jenine. A certified superfan, Eman emigrated to the United States from Palestine in 1983.

She was 16 years old, and didn’t speak any English, so she would tape and watch episodes of the show to help her learn the language. When she had a family of her own, she passed her love of the show on to Jenine, who told WLRN that if she’s chosen, she'll give her spot to her mother.

“ I don't think most people are close to their parents anymore, and at least I have that relationship with her. And if I could give anything back to her, I would love to do that,” said Jenine.

Producers say it will take around 45 days to sort through all the potential contestants and select the two winners.

