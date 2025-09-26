© 2025 WLRN
Miami filmmakers examine the life and legacy of pin-up photographer Bunny Yeager

WLRN Public Media | By Christine DiMattei
Published September 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Bunny Yeager in NAKED AMBITION. Courtesy of Music Box Films.
What happens when the female form is liberated from the so-called “male gaze”?

Perhaps part of the answer lies in the photography of the late Bunny Yeager.

A model-turned professional photographer, in the 1950s and ‘60s Yeager forged a trail-blazing path for herself through her portraits of bikini-clad bathing beauties.

She’s often credited with elevating what was then known as “cheesecake” to an art form.

And now, a new documentary making its South Florida debut this week delves into the life and work of Yeager — a long-time Miami resident who died in 2014 at age 85.

Naked Ambition was directed by Kareem Tabsch, co-founder of Miami Beach-based arthouse film venue O Cinema and Dennis Scholl, former President and CEO of arts incubator Oolite Arts.

Tabsch says Yeager’s own experience as a former pin-up model set her apart from her male counterparts.

"It's not about objectifying her subjects. It's about celebrating their beauty," he said. "And I think that also translates to the comfort level that the models themselves had when they were posing for Bunny."

READ MORE: For these Broward photographers, cameras are a preservation tool

Among Yeager's models was Bettie Page, who the photographer met during a visit to Miami Beach.

Scholl says Yeager bravely challenged mid-20th Century taboos against women's sexuality.

"Sure, she got a lot of grief — and sure she got a lot of pushback," he says. "But she also felt that what she was doing was art."

Scholl and Tabsch previously co-directed 2018's The Last Resort, a documentary film about Miami Beach, featuring photographs taken between 1976 and 1986 by photographers Andy Sweet and Gary Monroe.

IF YOU GO

What: South Florida premiere of “Naked Ambition”
When: Opens Friday, Sept. 26.
Where: O Cinema South Beach,130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables
Cinema Paradiso Hollywood, 2008 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood.

For more information visit: o-cinema.org, gablescinema.com or cinemahollywood.org

Dennis Scholl and Kareem Tabsch will participate in post-screening discussions for the following screen times and locations:

Saturday, 9/27 
1 p.m.
Coral Gables Art Cinema

8:30 p.m.
O Cinema South Beach

Sunday, 9/28
3:30 pm
Coral Gables Art Cinema
