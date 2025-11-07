Gov. Ron DeSantis commemorates 'Victims of Communism Day' at Miami's historic Freedom Tower

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other top state and local government officials on Friday commemorated "Victims of Communism Day" at the historic Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

The building once served as a processing center in the 1960s and ’70s for Cuban refugees who sought political asylum from the Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and his regime.

"We remember those who demonstrated courage, made sacrifices and endured hardship while fighting for freedom and against communism," DeSantis said. "We must ensure the students learn the lessons of history, recognize he destructiveness of Marxism —Leninism, and appreciate the founding principles of the American republic."

" We have people in this room who have firsthand experience with communism," said DeSantis.

READ MORE: DeSantis signs a communism history bill in South Florida

Pedro Portal / Miami Herald Members of the Air Force ROTC listen as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during an event to commemorate and honor the “Victims of Communism Day” with the attendance of community leaders and students from different county schools, hosted by the college in the Freedom Tower at the Wolfson Campus, in Miami, on Friday November 07, 2025.

DeSantis touted the newly-established Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College, which owns and operates the Freedom Tower. It aims to promote economic and individual freedoms through academic programs and resources.

It’s a partnership with the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University.

DeSantis signed legislation three years ago to designate November 7 as "Victims of Communism Day."

Hundreds of high school students from Miami-Dade attended the event.

Miami Dade School Board Member and Miami Dade College Trustee Roberto J. Alonso said the day was "deeply personal" to him as the son of Cuban immigrants who came to the U.S. as part of Operation Pedro Pan.

“This building isn’t just a landmark; it’s a living symbol of hope," Alonso said. "Families like mine walked through these doors seeking freedom and opportunity."

