National Archives to send original founding documents to Miami for America’s 250th anniversary

The National Archives has selected the HistoryMiami Museum as one of only eight museums nationwide to host the “Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation.”

The traveling exhibition, announced Tuesday by the National Archives and Records Administration, is a cornerstone of the 2026 semiquincentennial — the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Inspired by the 1976 Bicentennial Freedom Train, the tour utilizes a specially designated aircraft to transport original Founding-era records, many of which have not left the nation's capital in decades.

The historic documents are scheduled to arrive in Miami on June 15, 2026, with the exhibition officially open to the public from June 20 through July 5.

Among the documents to be exhibited:

— The William Stone engraving of the Declaration of Independence

— Oaths of Allegiance signed by George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and Aaron Burr.

— The Treaty of Paris

— A draft printing of the Constitution and state delegation votes

Courtesy / The National Archives George Washington's Oath of Allegiance, 05/12/1778 RG 93 War Department Collection of Revolutionary War Records Rediscovery # 01669

“Hosting the Freedom Plane National Tour is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Natalia Crujeiras, President & CEO of HistoryMiami Museum. “These documents belong to all Americans. Presenting them in Miami, a global city shaped by democratic ideals and extraordinary diversity, creates a powerful space for reflection on our nation’s origins and its ongoing promise.”

“As our nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, it is deeply meaningful that Miami has been chosen as one of only eight cities to host the Freedom Plane National Tour,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Bringing these founding-era documents to our community affirms that America’s story belongs to everyone."

Beyond the artifacts, HistoryMiami is launching several events to engage the local community:

— A countywide high school speech contest, "America 250: Voices of the Future." The winning essay will be added to the museum’s permanent collection.

— A digital mural where guests can share their hopes for the nation’s future, both in-person and online.

— A special celebration held July 4, 2026, on the HistoryMiami plaza to mark the nation's birthday.

The other seven cities that will be included as part of the nationwide tour:

Kansas City (March 6–22)

Atlanta (March 27–April 12)

Los Angeles (April 17–May 3)

Houston (May 8–25)

Denver (May 28–June 14)

Dearborn, Michigan (July 9–26)

Seattle (July 30–August 16)

HistoryMiami Museum, founded in 1940, is among Miami's oldest cultural institutions and is a Smithsonian Affiliate.

