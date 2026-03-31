Miami director’s film shows Catholic and Jewish faiths healing a teen’s grief

In a new film by a Miami-based director, Catholicism and Judaism are portrayed not as opposing forces but as complementary sources of comfort for a grieving teenager.

Actor Hank Greenspan stars as the titular protagonist in the film Ethan Bloom, written and produced by Maylen Dominguez. It' a coming‑of‑age story about a teen navigating religious identity, first love and then grief after his mother's death.

After successful Miami-area premieres, the film opens April 3 in Palm Beach County, including Movies of Delray and Movies of Lake Worth.

Director and producer Herschel Faber told WLRN the film offers a meaningful exploration of the Jewish and Catholic faiths for teens.

"Love transcends everything, and it doesn't matter what religion you are," Faber said. "God loves us and is looking out for us all. And I think that's a really powerful message in today's society."

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Faber said he’s working to secure additional screenings in other parts of Florida and beyond.

Supporting cast includes actors Joshua Malina, Carlos Ponce, Rachelle Lefevre and Caroline Valencia.

Dominguez, who grew up Catholic and converted to Judaism, told WLRN the film captures both "joy and sadness" as it probes heavy themes, including parental expectations.

"How do we integrate these opposing things, these differences, these ups and downs that we feel, these waves of life," Dominguez added. "And in that intersection, I think a lot of magic happens."