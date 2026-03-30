Three Miami Dade College student podcasts recognized by annual NPR contest

Students at Miami Dade College are once again getting recognized for their powerful audio storytelling.

The fifth annual NPR College Podcast Challenge spotlighted some of the most compelling student podcasts in the country, awarding 35 honorable mentions from roughly 200 entries. Among them: three standout podcasts from MDC students.

Each piece dives into deeply personal or timely themes. From growing up in the shadow of a sibling with chronic illness or behavioral challenges, to censorship in Venezuela and defending the value of free speech, to wrestling with a modern question: does artificial intelligence limit human potential, or unlock it?

READ MORE: She created a podcast to process her brushes with gun violence. It made a prestigious shortlist

For Miami Dade College, this recognition is becoming familiar . In the past two years, its students have landed finalist spots — and in 2024, one even claimed the competition’s top prize .

Now, a new group of storytellers are stepping into the spotlight.

This year's three honorable mentions were published by StoryBytes, MDC’s first student-led podcast platform at Kendall Campus, which launched in 2024.

Take a listen to this year’s local honorable mentions.

Courtesy of Emily Sendin Clockwise from top, Miami Dade College students Valerie Williams, Halee Provost, Daniel León and Daniela Ortiz. The MDC students produced the podcast 'Through the Glass,' which made NPR's College Podcast Challenge honorable mentions list, 2026.

‘Through the Glass’

Being a “glass child” often means the line between sibling and caregiver is blurred.

“Imagine being in first grade and getting called out of your own classroom,” says MDC student Valerie Williams in the podcast. “Not because you're in trouble, but because you're expected to regulate someone else. Compassion becomes duty, and duty becomes identity.”

Williams and co-narrator Halee Provost both grew up as “glass children,” a term used for siblings of children with significant medical or behavioral needs.

When one child requires more attention, the other can feel overlooked within the family. At the same time, those experiences can foster resilience and empathy.

Listen to ‘ Through the Glass ’ by By Halee Provost, Daniela Ortiz, Daniel Leon and Valerie Williams

Courtesy of Emily Sendin Miami Dade College student Victoria Cuellar. Her podcast, "The Truth that Bothers Them," made NPR's College Podcast Challenge honorable mentions list, 2026.

‘The Truth that Bothers Them’

Victoria Cuellar was just 8-years-old when her mother received a life-changing call: she was being fired as a journalist in Venezuela after a trip to the U.S. — accused of being a spy. Her family would be forced out of the country.

“ This was the moment that taught me the power of words,” Cuellar narrates in her podcast.

Through testimony from another Venezuelan journalist, the MDC student examines how the Venezuelan government targets journalists and controls media narratives, leading to division and fear.

But Cuellar argues that censorship is not unique to Venezuela, pointing to limits on free speech in democracies across the world. She raises the question: What is the answer?

“ It is to use your hope and anger and tears and transform it into action,” Cuellar said.

Listen to ‘ The Truth that Bothers Them ’ by Victoria Cuellar

‘Thief of Potential’

Miami Dade College students have mixed perspectives about artificial intelligence.

Some see it as a valuable tool to improve grades and organize ideas, while others argue it encourages shortcuts and limits personal growth.

“ It cheats, and not only that, but you're lying to yourself,” said Yanser Rodriguez Perez in the podcast. “It could be very detrimental to your knowledge.”

Through a game show-style discussion, MDC students shared personal stories that highlight both the benefits and drawbacks of AI, while landing on the opinion that it is neither inherently good nor harmful, and largely depends on how it’s used.