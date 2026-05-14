'We learn through stories': Ali Siddiq brings real-life humor, national tour to Miami

Star comedian Ali Siddiq has drawn millions of views on YouTube for turning his personal experiences into sharp commentary about daily life.

"We learn most things through stories,” he told WLRN, as he delved into the essence of his comedic style, personal growth, and the impact of family and friends on his work.

Siddiq is bringing his national Custom Fit Tour to the James L. Knight Center in Miami on May 15.

The Houston-born comedian said he "doesn’t do bits." His comedy isn’t a series of punchlines. He described his comedy as long-form storytelling that probes his own family, race, culture, and everyday life.

His hour-long specials invite empathy and reflection from his fans.

“ I didn't know it would make an impact. I was just telling my story,” Siddiq said. “When you [are] living your life, you don't know who's watching you. You don't know who it's resonating with, at all. I was just being authentic to myself.”

READ MORE: Iconic Arabian Nights festival returns to Opa-Locka after decades-long hiatus

The master storyteller won an NAACP Image Award for his independent special Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons. His three one-hour specials released in 2025 have amassed more than 20 million YouTube views, including Mondays, My Two Sons, and Rugged.

And he’s just as recognized for reaching success without major support from streaming services.

“The reason I'm independent is because my dad told me, "Hey, man, the same energy that you put in for somebody, you can put that energy in for yourself,” he said. “Because he never worked for anybody. He worked for himself.”

His latest stand-up comedy special, My Father premiered in March 2026 on his website AliSiddiq.com . And he’s currently performing new material on his Custom Fit Tour in nearly 30 cities across the US.

He said the tour title has a double meaning: his father always wore tailor-made suits, and the people you surround yourself with should be “custom-fit” for your life.

“Finding friends and making friends and developing friends that are tailor fit for the development of your life,” he said. “And being a benefit to you just like you can be a benefit to them.”

“ And understanding that everybody won't be with you your whole journey.”

IF YOU GO:

What: Ali Siddiq's The Custom Fit Tour

When: Friday, May 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Where: James L. Knight Center in Miami 400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33131

For more information, see here.