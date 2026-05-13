Iconic Arabian Nights festival returns to Opa-Locka after decades-long hiatus

It's been far more than 1,001 nights since the City of Opa-Locka held its marquee Arabian Nights parade and festival, but the city plans to bring back the once-iconic cultural celebration on May 16 in honor of its centennial.

" We were a city built on the tale of the Arabian Nights. It's the culture of our community, and it's always been. We were built to stand out, and we are unique. It's been my mission to rebirth this festival," said Opa-Locka Mayor John H. Taylor Jr.

Founded in 1926 by aviation pioneer and developer Glenn H. Curtiss, the city, located in Miami-Dade, was named after an abbreviation of the Tequesta Native American word "Opa-tisha-wocka-locka" meaning, roughly, "dry island amid the swamp."

Opa-Locka was built as a themed city modeled after the fictional world of 1,001 Arabian Nights. Many of the city's buildings, including the historic city hall, were crafted in the style of Moorish architecture with domes, minarets and outdoor staircases. The purpose was to attract buyers and visitors to a a city that seemed to be plucked out of a storybook.

Today, Opa-Locka has the largest collection of Moorish revival architecture in the western hemisphere, though many original Arabian-themed homes have been demolished.

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Courtesy of the Wolfson Archives Two men participating in the Opa-Locka Arabian Nights parade in 1955.

Festival

In honor of the city's unique theming, beginning around 1927, Opa-Locka began hosting an Arabian Nights parade through the center of town that eventually evolved into a music festival.

Diane Ricke remembers some of the early parades from her youth in the 1940s and 50s.

" Oh, that was a lot of fun. There was even a parade, and then you always had to get dressed up in your Arabian Nights costume. My costume was frilly. I don't think there were big floats because it was just a small town, but I know it was always fun," Ricke told WLRN.

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Ricke was born in Opa-Locka in 1934 on one of the city's uniquely named streets in a Moorish home with an arched entryway and tiled floors.

" I may be the only person who can say they were born on Sesame Street. I did not live with Big Bird, but instead in a house at 1216 Sesame Street in Opa-locka," she said.

Courtesy of Diane and Andrew Ricke Longtime Opa-Locka resident Diane Ricke outside her home on Sesame Street

The festival has been on a years-long hiatus. The city government was at the center of several high-profile scandals in recent decades, including an FBI raid on city hall as part of a corruption probe, and a period of near-bankruptcy.

The current administration has worked to restore much of Opa-Locka's traditions as well as faith in government following those troubled years. The historic city hall re-opened last year after a long period of closure and now serves as an events and gathering place in the Moorish revival style.

Mayor Taylor said the revival of the Arabian Nights parade and festival is the latest step in that path of revival.

" We just wanted to make sure when we brought it back, that we brought it back right. You only have one time to rebirth something, so we said, 'Let's do it on our 100th year,'" he said.

The festival will feature musical performances from R&B, hip-hop and Afrobeats artists, including Opa-Locka natives Ball Greezy and Tierra Traniece. After the parade, attendees can also visit a local artisan marketplace and learn about Opa-Locka's centennial history.

WLRN's Carlton Gillespie contributed to this report.