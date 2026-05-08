Food, Wine and Fete: Beachside festival unites diaspora through upscale Caribbean cuisine
Multi-rhythmic music, upscale Caribbean food and a bright drone show — an annual beachside festival at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park continues to grow in popularity while honoring the legacy of the historic Black beach.
The fourth annual Food, Wine and Fete, co-founded by entrepreneurs Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez in 2019, “fills a gap in South Florida by highlighting top Caribbean chefs and upscale cuisine,” said James, a Trinidad native.
At the event, top chefs from across the region present refined versions of their dishes. She told WLRN it allows attendees to experience the cultural diversity of South Florida’s Black diaspora while trying unique food pairings — selections “you never hear about” in most mainstream restaurant settings.
Examples include prosecco, an Italian sparkling wine, paired with Trinidad and Tobago’s curry chicken roti, or Jamaican ackee and saltfish and jerk chicken paired with wine, James said.
READ MORE: Augmented reality is giving visitors an immersive way to explore downtown West Palm Beach
Caribbean cuisine is surging in popularity — “it’s having its moment in the sun,” James said.
“It’s always been incredible food, whether it be Haitian pikliz (spicy pickled cabbage) or macaroni pie from Barbados. It was time — long overdue — for chefs of the diaspora to be acclaimed, showcased and celebrated.”
Caribbean food, which was often viewed as “street food,” is increasingly being recognized by major culinary institutions such as the James Beard Foundation — a U.S.-based organization that honors excellence in food and hospitality — and the Michelin Guide, the global restaurant rating system known for awarding prestigious stars. Caribbean chefs are frequently appearing among national nominees.
Paul Griffith, better known as Chef Paul, a Bajan celebrity chef who has participated in each previous festival, said there is a significant element of cultural community and unity to the event.
“I think it's important because it allows the Caribbean community to come together. A lot of times when you see Caribbean parties, they're segmented by country,” Chef Paul said. “This is one big event where we're all together, collaborating. We're all united.”
The all-inclusive festival blends food, culture, and performance, immersing participants in live drumming, vibrant performers and moko jumbies — West African stilt walkers — who move among pop-ups and activations. Renowned chefs guide guests through the experience, which culminates in a drone show finale and signature tastings like the “Curry Chicken Ball,” James said.
More importantly, she said, the festival also educates the public about the park’s history as the only recreational area available to Black residents in Miami during segregation.
“It's interesting because some of those same structures are still there, and we are using them,” James said. “We're using the concession stand that people used back in the forties, fifties, and sixties at Historic Virginia Key Beach. That's where our chefs are cooking. So it means something for us to be there.”
IF YOU GO:
What: Food, Wine and Fet
When: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Where: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Drive, Miami, FL 33149
For more information, see here.