Food, Wine and Fete: Beachside festival unites diaspora through upscale Caribbean cuisine

Multi-rhythmic music, upscale Caribbean food and a bright drone show — an annual beachside festival at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park continues to grow in popularity while honoring the legacy of the historic Black beach.

The fourth annual Food, Wine and Fete, co-founded by entrepreneurs Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez in 2019, “fills a gap in South Florida by highlighting top Caribbean chefs and upscale cuisine,” said James, a Trinidad native.

At the event, top chefs from across the region present refined versions of their dishes. She told WLRN it allows attendees to experience the cultural diversity of South Florida’s Black diaspora while trying unique food pairings — selections “you never hear about” in most mainstream restaurant settings.

Examples include prosecco, an Italian sparkling wine, paired with Trinidad and Tobago’s curry chicken roti, or Jamaican ackee and saltfish and jerk chicken paired with wine, James said.

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Caribbean cuisine is surging in popularity — “it’s having its moment in the sun,” James said.

“It’s always been incredible food, whether it be Haitian pikliz (spicy pickled cabbage) or macaroni pie from Barbados. It was time — long overdue — for chefs of the diaspora to be acclaimed, showcased and celebrated.”

Caribbean food, which was often viewed as “street food,” is increasingly being recognized by major culinary institutions such as the James Beard Foundation — a U.S.-based organization that honors excellence in food and hospitality — and the Michelin Guide, the global restaurant rating system known for awarding prestigious stars. Caribbean chefs are frequently appearing among national nominees.

1 of 16 — 05.17.2025 FWF-168.JPG Food, Wine and Fet Food, Wine and Fet 2 of 16 — 1. Founders Marcos Rodriguez and Vanessa James (Photo by Colin Subratie).jpg Founders Marcos Rodriguez and Vanessa James Colin Subratie 3 of 16 — Can you bend 1.jpg Food, Wine and Fet Food, Wine and Fet 4 of 16 — Chef Paul is always the life of the fete - catch him headlining VIP this year.jpg Chef Paul is always the life of the fete - catch him headlining VIP this year. Food, Wine and Fet 5 of 16 — FoodieNation's Cocoa Rubbed Pork Bao's ((Photo credit_ Ricardo Reyes).jpg FoodieNation's Cocoa Rubbed Pork Bao's Ricardo Reyes 6 of 16 — 05.17.2025 FWF-357.JPG Food, Wine and Fet Food, Wine and Fet 7 of 16 — Chef Alain Lemaire returns this year to give our VIP a taste of his infamous Haitian style Conch Tacos (Photo by Ricardo Reyes).jpg Chef Alain Lemaire returns this year to give our VIP a taste of his infamous Haitian style Conch Tacos Ricardo Reyes 8 of 16 — The Caribbean diaspora come alive at FWF.jpg The Caribbean diaspora come alive at FWF 9 of 16 — HERO 3_ 1. Lead shot (left to right). 2025's Live Demo was on fire with Founder Vanessa James, Chef Simeon Hall Jr., Soca Artist Farmer Nappy and Chef Irie (Photo by Navindra Harbukhan).jpg Lead shot (left to right). 2025's Live Demo was on fire with Founder Vanessa James, Chef Simeon Hall Jr., Soca Artist Farmer Nappy and Chef Irie Navindra Harbukhan 10 of 16 — A Feter enjoying the Soca music (Photo Credit Colin Subratie).JPG A Feter enjoying the Soca music Colin Subratie 11 of 16 — Founder of Luna Lite Drone Technologies Adrian Allen, FWF Founder Vanessa James and Host Giselle The Wassi One electrify the station at FWF.jpg Founder of Luna Lite Drone Technologies Adrian Allen, FWF Founder Vanessa James and Host Giselle The Wassi One electrify the station at FWF. Food, Wine and Fet 12 of 16 — CEO of Lux Cakery and Cooking Channel star Chef Mimi Charles wows us ever year with her dynamic desserts.jpg CEO of Lux Cakery and Cooking Channel star Chef Mimi Charles 13 of 16 — 2. Chef Irie, Teddyson John, and host Carla Hill cooking live during their interactive Soca Demo (Photo Credit_ Ricardo Reyes).jpg Chef Irie, Teddyson John, and host Carla Hill cooking live during their interactive Soca Demo Ricardo Reyes 14 of 16 — Carnival Wings and Fete'n go hand in hand.JPG 15 of 16 — HERO 1_ Our Lineup of Chefs (Left to right Founder Marcos Rodriguez, culinary ambassador Chef Irie, Chef Mimi Charles, Founder Vanessa James, Chef Paul Griffth, Chef Christian and Chef Simeon Hall pause for a photo before heading to the act.jpg FWF's Lineup of Chefs (Left to right Founder Marcos Rodriguez, culinary ambassador Chef Irie, Chef Mimi Charles, Founder Vanessa James, Chef Paul Griffth aka Chef Paul, Chef Christian and Chef Simeon Hall pause for a photo before heading to the act 16 of 16 — FWF Live Cooking Demos are always a buzz! Pictured here, Founder Vanessa James, Soca Artist Farmer Nappy, Culinary Ambassador Chef Irie along with fans (Photo b Ricardo Reyes).jpg Our Live Cooking Demos are always a buzz! Pictured here, Founder Vanessa James, Soca Artist Farmer Nappy, Culinary Ambassador Chef Irie along with fans Ricardo Reyes

Paul Griffith, better known as Chef Paul, a Bajan celebrity chef who has participated in each previous festival, said there is a significant element of cultural community and unity to the event.

“I think it's important because it allows the Caribbean community to come together. A lot of times when you see Caribbean parties, they're segmented by country,” Chef Paul said. “This is one big event where we're all together, collaborating. We're all united.”

The all-inclusive festival blends food, culture, and performance, immersing participants in live drumming, vibrant performers and moko jumbies — West African stilt walkers — who move among pop-ups and activations. Renowned chefs guide guests through the experience, which culminates in a drone show finale and signature tastings like the “Curry Chicken Ball,” James said.

More importantly, she said, the festival also educates the public about the park’s history as the only recreational area available to Black residents in Miami during segregation.

“It's interesting because some of those same structures are still there, and we are using them,” James said. “We're using the concession stand that people used back in the forties, fifties, and sixties at Historic Virginia Key Beach. That's where our chefs are cooking. So it means something for us to be there.”

IF YOU GO:

What: Food, Wine and Fet

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Where: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Drive, Miami, FL 33149

For more information, see here.