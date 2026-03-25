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'Best artworks of our time are also by women,' says curator of Norton Museum’s Recognition series

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published March 25, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Read the room by Danielle McKinney
Pierre Le Hors/Photo by Pierre Le Hors
Read the room by Danielle McKinney

The Norton Museum of Art is marking 15 years of its program dedicated to women talent, bringing “the best art of our time forward,” said curator Rachel Gustafson.

Art aficionados will experience two exhibitions through Norton’s Recognition of Art by Women (RAW) program: “Danielle Mckinney: Shelter” and “RAW: In Retrospect,” both debuting March 28.

Gustafson told WLRN this year’s shows are intended to spark dialogue around representation of women in art. “They are making important work and the world deserves to see them and they just happen to be women,” she said.

“ Men, more often than not historically, have been featured with these solo presentations in ways women have been ignored,” Gustafson added. “Really what it boils down to is visibility and making sure that the best art of our period is featured at the Norton.”

While women make up less than 15% of artists in major museums, they represent 44% at the Norton.

Nina Chanel Abney - Strut for Noah, 2019
1 of 10  — 2019.3 Abney
Nina Chanel Abney - Strut for Noah, 2019
Nina Chanel Abney
Rose B. Simpson - Vital Organ - Gut, 2022
2 of 10  — Rose B. Simpson - Vital Organ - Gut, 2022.jpg
Rose B. Simpson - Vital Organ - Gut, 2022
Rose B. Simpson
María Berrío - The Quiet Undoing, 2020
3 of 10  — María Berrío - The Quiet Undoing, 2020.tif
María Berrío - The Quiet Undoing, 2020
Bruce White
Jenny Saville - Mnemosyne I, 2012
4 of 10  — Jenny Saville - Mnemosyne I, 2012.tif
Jenny Saville - Mnemosyne I, 2012
Jenny Saville
Klara Kristalova - Daphne, 2010
5 of 10  — Klara Kristalova - Daphne, 2010.jpg
Klara Kristalova - Daphne, 2010
Ashley Kerr
Njideka Akunyili Crosby - Super Blue Omo. 2016
6 of 10  — Njideka Akunyili Crosby - Super Blue Omo. 2016.jpg
Njideka Akunyili Crosby - Super Blue Omo. 2016
Njideka Akunyili Crosby
Phyllida Barlow - untitled_suspendedburstcrushedbox, 2013
7 of 10  — Phyllida Barlow - untitled_suspendedburstcrushedbox, 2013.tif
Phyllida Barlow - untitled_suspendedburstcrushedbox, 2013
Phyllida Barlow
Sylvia Plimack Mangold - The Linden Tree, Spring 1988
8 of 10  — Sylvia Plimack Mangold - The Linden Tree, Spring 1988, 1988.tif
Sylvia Plimack Mangold - The Linden Tree, Spring 1988
Sylvia Plimack Mangold
Svenja Deininger - Untitled, 2021
9 of 10  — Svenja Deininger - Untitled, 2021.jpg
Svenja Deininger - Untitled, 2021
Andrea Rossetti
Rachel Gustafson, Senior Director of Curatorial Operations & Research at Norton Museum of Art
10 of 10  — Rachel Gustafson Headshot-2 (1).jpg
Rachel Gustafson, Senior Director of Curatorial Operations & Research at Norton Museum of Art
Rachel Gustafson

The program honors artists like Jenny Saville, whose large-scale paintings of the human body challenge conventional ideals of beauty; Sylvia Plimack Mangold, whose paintings of landscapes and interiors explore perception and time.

Phyllida Barlow's work features rough-edged sculptures made from everyday materials that upend traditional ideas of monumentality; and Rose B. Simpson's ceramic-centered art addresses Native American identity, culture and post-colonial history. And Njideka Akunyili Crosby's collage paintings probe her cross-cultural heritage between the United States and Nigeria.

The exhibition also features 40 works by Danielle McKinney, capturing quiet introspection in a divided world.

“In almost every composition in these paintings, you see a woman in an interior space, left to her own devices,” Gustafson says of McKinney’s work. “It’s kind of about what happens when the day is over and the door closes behind you. How do you find yourself?”

IF YOU GO 
What: Recognition of Art by Women
When: Saturday, March 28 through October 4th.
Where: Norton Museum of Art 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401
More information here.

READ MORE: 'We're backtracking': On Women's History Month, Mayor Levine Cava warns progress is in danger
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Arts & Culture Local NewsPalm Beach CountyNorton Museum of ArtWest Palm Beach
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
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