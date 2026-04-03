MOSAIC returns: Palm Beach County marks ninth year of arts and culture celebration

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is celebrating the arts with a month-long campaign offering plenty of ways to explore and save.

The ninth annual MOSAIC, which stands for Month of Shows Art, Ideas and Culture, is a chance for residents and visitors to enjoy discounts on cultural experiences across the county, from live music to hotel stays, said the Cultural Council’s Lauren Perry, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Cultural Tourism.

"You can go to the zoo with your family or to a museum and experience history or art exhibitions," Perry told WLRN. "It's honestly a way to get connected to Palm Beach County's really robust cultural scene."

The Cultural Council’s MOSAIC takes place throughout the month of May, with some activities extending into early June.

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Arts Garage Renowned jazz singer Nicole Henry performing at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach.

Some standout events include 561 Music Festival in downtown West Palm Beach at the Meyer Amphitheater, offering a discount on their VIP experience — " a great way to kick off the month to go and support musicians that live and work in Palm Beach County and in South Florida," Perry said.

In the north and central areas of the county, attractions with free admission include Armory Art Center, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Manatee Lagoon, The Society of the Four Arts, and the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

The MOSAIC series also features a two-day Open Studios event on May 2 and May 3 — a free, self-guided tour in which visitors can see more than 145 artists at work in their studio.

The 2026 MOSAIC featured artist is George Bayer. He's an award-winning American artist, music producer, and Cultural Council Artist Innovation Fellow, whose multidisciplinary work navigates themes surrounding humor, memory and illusion.

And in the southern part of the county, attractions with free admission include Avron B. Fogelman Sports Museum, Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center, Cornell Art Museum, Delray Beach Historical Society, Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, , and University Galleries at Florida Atlantic University.

Perry said MOSAIC features more than 30 discounted experiences across the county’s 39 municipalities, each with its own distinct feel.

"It's the cultural scene and the diverse array of experiences and activations and activities and organizations that you can go see across this expansive place," Perry said. "This expansive place kind of ties it all together."