‘Under the Red Tent’ weaves memory, labor, and community at The CAMP Gallery

At The CAMP Gallery in North Miami, “Under the Red Tent” unfolds as more than an exhibition. It is an environment shaped by collaboration, storytelling, and the tactile language of fiber. Presented by Red Thread Art Studio Miami, the show brings together more than 20 women artists who use textile practices to explore connection, identity, and shared experience.

On view from Sunday, March 8 through Saturday, April 25, the exhibition opened on International Women’s Day, setting the tone for a project grounded in collective presence and intergenerational exchange. Rather than functioning as a static display, “Under the Red Tent” operates as an evolving space that invites visitors to move through it not just as viewers but as participants.

Marine Fonteyne Rather than functioning as a static display, “Under the Red Tent” operates as an evolving space that invites visitors to move through it not just as viewers but as participants.

The transformation of the gallery is immediate. The neutrality of the white cube gives way to an immersive installation dominated by shades of red—threads suspended from the ceiling, woven into sculptural forms, draped across surfaces, and layered into dense, tactile compositions. The color is both unifying and symbolic, carrying associations of blood, labor, protection, and vitality. It envelops the space, creating an atmosphere that feels at once intimate and expansive.

Fiber, in this context, becomes more than a medium. It operates as a connective system. The threads link works across the gallery, forming visual and conceptual relationships between artists. Individual practices remain distinct, yet contribute to a larger, collective framework that emphasizes interdependence over singular authorship.

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Founded by fiber artist Aurora Molina, Red Thread Art Studio Miami has built a practice centered on collaboration and community engagement. That ethos is fully realized here. Artists including Aida Tejada, Angela Bolaños, Anna Biondo, Bella Cardim, Cynthia Passavanti, Debora Rosental, Eva Llarena, Fernanda Froes, Flavia Fortuna, Flor Godward, Juliana Torres, Katia Bandeira de Mello, Marine Fonteyne, Mila Hajjar, Mirele Volkart, Paola Mondolfi, Robertha Blatt, Sarah Laing, and Susanne Schirato contribute to an exhibition that resists hierarchy. Instead of discrete presentations, the works exist in dialogue with one another, forming a cohesive, shared environment.

The exhibition takes its title from the novel “The Red Tent” by Anita Diamant, in which a communal space serves as a site for women to gather, share knowledge, and pass down stories. That conceptual framework is translated here into spatial experience. The gallery becomes a contemporary sanctuary, where narrative and material intersect.

Courtesy of The CAMP Gallery Materiality plays a key role in reinforcing this intimacy. The works retain visible traces of labor—knots, frayed edges, layered threads—emphasizing the physical act of making.

One of the most compelling aspects of the exhibition is its incorporation of a living oral history archive. Through performances, activations, and informal exchanges, visitors are invited to share personal stories that become part of an evolving audio component. This participatory element extends the exhibition beyond visual engagement, emphasizing process over permanence. The work is not fixed; it grows over time through collective contribution.

During a visit to the exhibition, this sense of openness is immediately apparent. Artists move fluidly through the space, engaging with visitors, discussing their work, and inviting conversation. The traditional boundaries between artist and audience soften, giving way to a more reciprocal exchange. This dynamic fosters a sense of inclusion that aligns with the exhibition’s central themes.

Materiality plays a key role in reinforcing this intimacy. The works retain visible traces of labor—knots, frayed edges, layered threads—emphasizing the physical act of making. These details resist the polished finish often associated with large-scale installations, instead highlighting time, effort, and process. The tactile quality of fiber carries a sense of care, suggesting both individual dedication and collective support.

Marine Fonteyne The exhibition takes its name from a book “The Red Tent” by Anita Diamant.

At the same time, the exhibition engages broader cultural and historical contexts. Textile practices have long been associated with domestic labor and have often been marginalized within the hierarchy of fine art. By foregrounding fiber as a primary medium, “Under the Red Tent” repositions these practices as central to contemporary discourse. The works address cycles of labor, migration, and memory while also acknowledging the invisible structures that sustain communities.

The recurring use of red deepens these themes. It signals both vulnerability and strength, functioning as a visual thread that connects the exhibition’s diverse elements. In a cultural moment marked by fragmentation and polarization, the show offers an alternative approach—one rooted in connection and shared experience rather than division.

Importantly, the exhibition does not present community as an uncomplicated ideal. Instead, it acknowledges the balance between individual reflection and collective engagement. Growth emerges through both solitude and participation, and the works reflect this tension. Quiet, introspective moments coexist with more expansive, communal gestures, creating a layered emotional landscape.

Ccourtesy The CAMP Gallery “Under the Red Tent” at The CAMP Gallery in North Miami brings together 20-plus women artists in a collaborative fiber exhibition exploring identity and community.

What remains after leaving the exhibition is not a single image, but a sense of having participated in something larger. Threads become metaphors for relationships—fragile yet resilient, personal yet interconnected. The exhibition suggests that meaning is not created in isolation, but through the act of weaving experiences together.

“Under the Red Tent” ultimately positions art as a space for dialogue, care, and transformation. It invites consideration of what it means to build and sustain community, and what can emerge when individuals come together with intention. In doing so, it offers a model for how contemporary art can function not only as a site of display, but as a living, collective practice.

WHAT: Under the Red Tent, Red Thread Art Studio Miami

WHERE: The CAMP Gallery, 791 NE 125th St., North Miami

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. Closed Sundays and Tuesdays. Through Saturday, April 25.

COST: Free

INFORMATION: 786-953-8807 or https://thecampgallery.com/

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