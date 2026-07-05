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'Forkless Wonder' devours victory at 14th Annual Key West Key Lime Pie Eating Contest

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published July 5, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT
King of the Key Lime. Kevin "The Key Lime Forkless Wonder" Renly of Summerland Key, in the Florida Keys, plunges face-first into a 9-inch Key lime pie Saturday, July 4, 2026, during the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Renly cleared his pie in just 59.60 seconds to win the 14th annual contest, a centerpiece event of the five-day Key Lime Festival.
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King of the Key Lime. Kevin "The Key Lime Forkless Wonder" Renly of Summerland Key, in the Florida Keys, plunges face-first into a 9-inch Key lime pie Saturday, July 4, 2026, during the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Renly cleared his pie in just 59.60 seconds to win the 14th annual contest, a centerpiece event of the five-day Key Lime Festival.
Mariela Care / Florida News Bureau
Victory, with witnesses. Kevin "The Key Lime Forkless Wonder" Renly of Summerland Key, in the Florida Keys, center, celebrates after winning the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Also pictured are Crystal Fitzgerald of Fort Myers, Fla., left, and Martin Huddleston of Chico, Calif., right. Renly cleared his 9-inch pie in 59.60 seconds to win the 14th annual contest.
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Victory, with witnesses. Kevin "The Key Lime Forkless Wonder" Renly of Summerland Key, in the Florida Keys, center, celebrates after winning the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Also pictured are Crystal Fitzgerald of Fort Myers, Fla., left, and Martin Huddleston of Chico, Calif., right. Renly cleared his 9-inch pie in 59.60 seconds to win the 14th annual contest.
Mariela Care / Florida News Bureau
Another chance at glory! Former champion Elliot Zeller of Cooper City, Fla., works through a 9-inch Key lime pie Saturday, July 4, 2026, during the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Zeller, listed as "The Iron Guy" on the contestant roster, won the contest in 2016 and returned for the 14th annual hands-free championship.
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Another chance at glory! Former champion Elliot Zeller of Cooper City, Fla., works through a 9-inch Key lime pie Saturday, July 4, 2026, during the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Zeller, listed as "The Iron Guy" on the contestant roster, won the contest in 2016 and returned for the 14th annual hands-free championship.
Mariela Care / Florida News Bureau
Googles on. Hands off! Jordan Haugen of Charlotte, N.C., goes “all in” on Saturday, July 4, 2026, during the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Haugen, listed as "JJ the Pie Guy" on the contestant roster, was one of 25 competitors in the hands-free contest, a signature event of the five-day Key Lime Festival.
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Googles on. Hands off! Jordan Haugen of Charlotte, N.C., goes “all in” on Saturday, July 4, 2026, during the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Haugen, listed as "JJ the Pie Guy" on the contestant roster, was one of 25 competitors in the hands-free contest, a signature event of the five-day Key Lime Festival.
Mariela Care / Florida News Bureau
A table full of competitors dives into 9-inch Key lime pies Saturday, July 4, 2026, during the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. The hands-free, no-holds barred contest drew 25 competitors and more than 100 spectators as part of the five-day Key Lime Festival.
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A table full of competitors dives into 9-inch Key lime pies Saturday, July 4, 2026, during the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. The hands-free, no-holds barred contest drew 25 competitors and more than 100 spectators as part of the five-day Key Lime Festival.
Carol Tedesco / Florida News Bureau
Kevin “The Key Lime Forkless Wonder” Renly of Summerland Key, in the Florida Keys, raises his championship belt while holding the winner’s trophy Saturday, July 4, 2026, after winning the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Renly cleared his 9-inch pie in 59.60 seconds on his third try at the annual contest.
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Kevin “The Key Lime Forkless Wonder” Renly of Summerland Key, in the Florida Keys, raises his championship belt while holding the winner’s trophy Saturday, July 4, 2026, after winning the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Renly cleared his 9-inch pie in 59.60 seconds on his third try at the annual contest.
Mariela Care / Florida News Bureau

Key West marked Independence Day weekend by diving face-first into its signature dessert.

Summerland Key resident Kevin "The Key Lime Forkless Wonder" Renly took home the ultimate crown on Saturday, winning the 14th annual Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at the Southernmost Beach Café.

Renly, a former San Diego resident who now operates Southernmost Bees in the Florida Keys, secured the victory on his third attempt at the title, devouring a full 9-inch pie in less than a minute (59.60 seconds to be exact).

Faced with a high-stakes, hands-free challenge, Renly relied on a highly specific technique to defeat 24 other competitors.

Kevin “The Key Lime Forkless Wonder” Renly of Summerland Key, in the Florida Keys, raises his championship belt while holding the winner’s trophy Saturday, July 4, 2026, after winning the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West, Fla. Renly cleared his 9-inch pie in 59.60 seconds on his third try at the annual contest.
Mariela Care
/
Florida News Bureau
Kevin “The Key Lime Forkless Wonder” Renly of Summerland Key, in the Florida Keys, raises his championship belt while holding the winner’s trophy Saturday, July 4, 2026, after winning the Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at Southernmost Beach Café in Key West.

"My advice is to dive right in," Renly said of his winning strategy. "Eliminate the whipped cream. Mix up the crumb with the pie and start sipping it up."

The rules of the competitive eating event are notoriously strict: no hands and no utensils are allowed, though competitors are permitted to wear goggles to protect their eyes from flying whipped cream.

READ MORE: Key West’s annual Key Lime Pie Eating Championship returns for Fourth of July

The annual event serves as the centerpiece of the five-day Key Lime Festival, celebrating a dessert that has been Florida’s official state pie since 2006. Organizers emphasize that the competition is deeply rooted in local culture.

"Key lime pie was originated in Key West," said Liz Love, the event’s co-manager. "And so, every year we pay homage to our ancestors by shoving our faces in 9-inch Key lime pies to see who can eat them the fastest."

In addition to crowning a new champion, Love noted that the cold dessert provided a welcome relief from the soaring summer temperatures gripping much of the country.

"So, this heat wave on the East Coast. We have figured it out," Love said. "Down here in Key West, we just slam our faces into cold Key lime pies. It's very refreshing. And it's so good for the complexion."

While Renly's sub-minute performance was enough to secure the 2026 title, the all-time tournament record remains unbroken. That honor still belongs to Houston attorney Trey Bergman, who set the blistering time of 51.92 seconds in 2017.

Renly joins an eclectic, international roster of past champions who have traveled from as far as Iowa, Seattle, and Honduras to compete in the island's sticky tradition.
Tags
Arts & Culture Local NewsMonroe CountyKey lime pie4th of JulyFlorida
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