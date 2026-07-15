Astrid Suárez, Megan Janetsky and Marko Alvarez | Associated Press

Crews searched through rubble in Colombia after a powerful earthquake left thousands missing. President Abelardo de la Espriella said Tuesday that at least 181 people died in the cities of Cali, Pereira, Choco and Manizales and thousands more were injured. More than 1,000 buildings were destroyed in the 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday. De la Espriella has mobilized military and police resources, and soldiers, rescue teams, and volunteers are sifting through the rubble.