Fort Lauderdale readies itself for busy spring break season

Officials for the City of Fort Lauderdale are preparing for another busy spring break season.

A report from Spirit Airlines lists Fort Lauderdale as the most-searched spring break destination this year.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said in a recent press conference to expect increased police presence both on the beach and downtown.

" We want them to understand that they're coming to a place that's safe and fun, and that they can trust that Fort Lauderdale is gonna take care of their kids when they get here and when they leave," he said.

The city has not enacted any new ordinances regarding spring break; however, the city recently repealed its open container policy in downtown.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Bill Schultz said his department will have recruitment tents on the beach to entice college-age applicants.

" We have a number of officers who actually work for our department right now who applied during spring break and came here because they enjoyed spring break," he said.

There will be a daily beach cleanup at 5:30 p.m. during spring break season.

