Will the World Cup bring its promised big payoff for South Florida?

South Florida is no stranger to big multinational sporting events. Hard Rock Stadium hosts F1 and the Miami Open tennis tournament. Miami is tied for hosting the most Super Bowls with 11. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent attracting and keeping these big sporting events here.

Tourism officials are quick to point to hundreds of millions of dollars of economic impact and thousands of jobs related to these top-tier sporting events. It is often a figure that’s hard to pin down, as it relies on knock-on spending from tourists visiting because of the big event and, sometimes, months later.

But kicking off in just a month is the biggest sporting event South Florida has ever hosted: the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It comes with a price tag to match — for fans and local governments.

While excitement over the action on the field has been overtaken by fevered reporting on sky-high ticket prices, ICE activity at stadiums and lackluster visitor demand, organizers expect some of the tournament's most popular matches to be played at Hard Rock Stadium.

Already, the price for tickets to the Colombia-Portugal match on the resale market have eclipsed the average price of admission to the 2025 Super Bowl. It means soccer fans may well fill out what is usually a slow month for South Florida's hospitality industry.

So how much are taxpayers on the hook for, and how much might they get back, with seven World Cup matches scheduled to be played in Miami Gardens?

“There really is no precedent for the World Cup in Miami." Rolando Aedo, CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

Local governments in Miami are budgeting tens of millions of dollars in expenditures ahead of the games at Hard Rock Stadium. Those dollars are going to security, permitting and celebration parties for one of the largest sporting events in the world.

While cities pick up much of the costs, FIFA's demanding contracts mean it walks away with the most of the direct revenue — from sponsorship deals and match tickets to parking at stadiums. Cities, counties and taxpayers are left counting on economic activity in the shape of hotel, restaurant and retail spending.

Expectations of a summer time economic bonanza at the 11 host cities across the U.S. have already taken a hit, with a recent report stating hotel bookings running far below what was expected due to a combination of factors. But Miami was seen as a rare bright spot. Could South Florida come close to achieving FIFA's staggering estimate of $1.3 billion in economic activity?

Local government spends

The City of Miami alone — where a multi-week fan festival is set to be held — plans to spend a total of $12.5 million in cash and in-kind services for the FIFA World Cup Host Committee.

That spending includes a $5 million grant to the local host committee to spend on citywide activations, watch parties and the Fan Fest in Bayfront Park from June 13 through July 5.

The remaining $7.5 million are budgeted for in-kind services like fire department overtime, code enforcement and police services, with $5.1m allocated to the latter.

“ When I was still county commissioner, it became pretty clear that the public safety costs associated with World Cup Games was gonna be quite a hefty bill,” City of Miami mayor Eileen Higgins told WLRN.

While millions of taxpayer dollars are being spent at the city level, Miami-Dade County has the lion share of planned expenditures for the World Cup. County officials expect to pay more than $46 million on event-related costs. About half of that, $21 million, is a direct cash contribution to the host committee. Like the city of Miami, the county expects a chunk of that money to go toward the Fan Fest and other countywide activations.

This includes viewing parties, local business development and the implementation of transportation plans to help alleviate what is sure to be a major traffic hurdle for the county.

Frank Augstein / AP FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates and supporters after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec. 18, 2022.

The remaining $25 million is what Miami-Dade had budgeted for security services — which is meant to be handled by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO).

Miami-Dade also pledged to spend $3 million on a so-called “legacy project” in the district where the World Cup will be held, but recently voted to reallocate those funds to anti-violence initiatives and local small business grants. No project had yet been proposed, but prior major sporting event partnerships have led to new athletic fields for local students.

Both the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County expect the entirety of their security bills — around $5.1 million and $25 million respectively — to be reimbursed by the federal government. That is set to come from President Donald Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill, which included $625 million towards security for the 11 cities in the U.S. hosting World Cup games. Florida received the most — $73.7 million. The only other city getting near that amount is Atlanta, Georgia, with $52.2 million.

The funding will be disbursed through the Division of Emergency Management to a range of law enforcement agencies for overtime expenses, equipment purchases, planning and administration, and training and exercises.

READ MORE: These fans are boycotting the World Cup. Will they make it a bust?

Last month, law enforcement agencies from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe counties already participated in a joint safety training operation known as “ Lasso III ” which simulated a large-scale terrorism attack, in preparation for the World Cup.

While South Florida looks to pour large infusions of cash to harden event security, critics see international sporting events as potential flashpoints for disproportionate enforcement.

The International and Comparative Law Review at the University of Miami recently wrote that anti-terrorism measures at sporting events like the World Cup can sometimes undermine civil liberties of the people surrounding them. Immigrant advocates groups have said they are skeptical about a pledge from the Trump administration that immigration enforcement agents would not operate at FIFA World games during next month's tournament.

Return on investment

The seven matches at Hard Rock Stadium are predicted to generate more than $650 million in direct economic activity, primarily through hotel stays, restaurants and retail spending, according to Oxford Economic’s Tourism Economics Event Impact Calculator.

However, the impact for some games is expected to be more than others thanks to the countries playing and their fans' willingness to travel to South Florida and spend money.

“ There are three games that are going to be probably less well-attended and four games that are gonna be kind of off the hook,” said Vice President of Research, Strategy & Revenue Management at Visit Fort Lauderdale Ted Botimer.

FIFA FILE - The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

He figures the first two matches in Miami Gardens will be minor games, economically speaking. Saudi Arabia faces Uruguay on June 15. Uruguay then plays Cabo Verde June 21. Botimer used the Oxford data to estimate that each of those games will pull in $72 million in overnight accommodations, restaurant tabs and other spending across South Florida.

Then the action on the field and the expected economic consequence picks up. Brazil and Scotland play June 24. Three days later Portugal faces Colombia.

“ I don't worry about the big draw teams,” Botimer said. “Colombia-Portugal is currently trending as the number one scheduled match.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, considered one of the all-time greats, is expected to play for Portugal during the tournament, which will likely be his sixth and last one. His team, Al Nassr, played Inter Miami in 2024, but Ronaldo missed the match due to injury.

“It's gonna be kind of a crazy thing,” Botimer said.

Hard Rock also will host one knock-out match in the Round of 32 — which would feature Argentina if the group stage goes according to form — and a quarterfinal game before hosting the consolation match. Botimer figures the “big draw teams” and the knock-out matches will be major games for economic activity while he categorized the game for third and fourth place as minor.

Each major match is predicted to generate $110 million for the region, according to data shared by Visit Fort Lauderdale.

“We expect at least 600,000 people going in and out of Fan Fest, walking up and down Flagler Street,” Miami's Mayor Higgins said. “[A] huge economic boon particularly for small businesses, restaurants all around the city; and of course our hotel occupancy is already well up.”

Hotel room rates here have seen some of the highest price increases compared to last year among U.S. World Cup host cities and are among the highest in the country. Rates during the matches are up about 130% compared to last June, according to Lighthouse, a travel industry data firm. The strongest demand for rooms is centering around June 27, the evening Colombia plays Portugal.

Yet, hotel demand may not reach the high expectations of the industry thanks to the nature of World Cup fans. Botimer with Visit Fort Lauderdale calls them “affinity fans” – visitors in groups of more than four who want to be together throughout the experience.

“As you get over more than four people, short term rentals have a natural advantage,” he said. “This is the classic event for people wanting to be together.”

Botimer expects larger groups to opt for Airbnb-type home rental stays, meaning the total share of revenues won’t necessarily go to hotel companies.

Reserve occupancy — an industry measurement of hotel stays in the future — is up 92% across hotels and short-term rentals, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau data. Last June and July were “relatively lean” for hotels and short-term rentals in Miami-Dade County, said Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) Chief Operating Officer Rolando Aedo.

Still, “without a doubt we are expecting a significant increase in room rates and demand over the six weeks of the World Cup,” Aedo said.

Impact during South Florida's low season

The total expected direct economic activity of $657 million is only half the $1.3 billion figure quoted widely in media reports. That prediction comes from the organizing body of the World Cup, FIFA. The difference is likely made-up by the expected indirect economic activity, which is a much more nebulous calculation.

“There's indirect stuff,” Botimer cautioned. “I don't really mess with them because people can't sink their teeth into the indirect spending.”

These totals include tax revenue that goes back to federal, state and local governments. The state’s share comes from its 6% sales tax while local governments collect a bed tax on hotel and short-term rental stays. Some local governments also levy a sales tax on top of the state’s share.

Local governments are predicted to collect $26.4 million in direct tax revenue from all South Florida’s seven matches. However, those dollars will be further split between communities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Hard Rock Stadium is about two miles from the county border. Broward County expects its hotels and short-term rentals will receive 45% of accommodation spending. The bulk of the other spending — transportation, food and retail — is expected to happen in Miami-Dade County thanks to the Fan Fest and location of the stadium itself. Botimer also pointed out that visitors who are unfamiliar with South Florida’s geography probably opt for a Miami or Miami Beach hotel, thinking it’s near the stadium.

Another $48 million is expected to go to the state through the sales tax. Taken together, the matches are expected to generate an estimated $72 million in new tax money for the state and local governments. That’s about equal to the $73.7 million granted to Florida by FEMA for preparations and security.

Yet, the local government investment is more. All told, local governments have committed approximately $26 million in addition to the FEMA grant dollars.

Large-scale events like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics are often criticized as being more flash than substance when it comes to real returns for the cities hosting them.

This year’s World Cup comes to South Florida at a time of immigration uncertainty, rising airfares and extravagant prices. While World Cup fans may replace the usual summer visitors in host cities like Philadelphia, Boston and Seattle, the tournament comes to Miami helping the hospitality industry fill what is normally a soft spot in its business cycle.

“There really is no precedent for the World Cup in Miami,” said Aedo, from the GMCVB. He resisted a Super Bowl comparison, noting that the NFL championship game is played in February, already high season for tourists. “As much as we love Super Bowls, the incremental economic impact can be debated," he said.

Data shows that while the economic impact from the Copa Mundial may recoup some of what South Florida taxpayers are spending, that amount will likely be spread and diluted.

Either way, city leaders see the World Cup games as an opportunity to increase Miami’s international profile, even if the actual return on investment doesn’t balance out.

“ We’d rather focus on the fact that our great city is being showcased on the biggest world stage and making sure that we take the measures necessary so that we shine,” Miami City Manager James Reyes told WLRN.

