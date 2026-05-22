Broward's economic development arm boasts of strong capital investment in 2026

Broward County’s economic development arm, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, hosted its mid-year luncheon Friday. The organization boasted of strong gains in the cruise, pharmaceutical and tech sectors.

The alliance says so far in the fiscal year of 2026, they’ve helped facilitate more than $272 million in capital investments to the area.

JetBlue — now the largest carrier at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after the bankruptcy of Spirit Airlines — said it will continue its investments at FLL.

“Fort Lauderdale has been an important part of JetBlue’s success since our very first revenue flight more than 26 years ago, and we’re excited to keep growing here,” said JetBlue President Marty St. George.

“This year, we’re connecting South Florida to more JetBlue destinations than ever before with the affordable fares and great service that customers have come to love and expect from us."

Princess Cruise Lines also announced that they’ll be building a 22,000 square foot office facility in Miramar, that is expected to create 225 jobs by the end of next year.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a new manufacturing plant in Coral Springs that is slated to create 200 long-term high skilled jobs by 2030.

“These business expansions — including some that are quadrupling their footprint — are a testament to Broward’s pro-business environment and strong talent pipeline that fuel companies’ growth, create jobs, and drive our economy,” said Bob Swindell, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

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