FIU joins in on jersey patch trend, teams up with Miccosukee Casino & Resort

FIU Athletics has announced a three-year partnership with Miccosukee Casino & Resort, allowing the company to become the inaugural jersey patch sponsor and appear on all FIU football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball jerseys this season.

The patches, along with the Panthers, will make their football debut Sept. 5 against South Florida in Tampa. FIU will be one of several FBS teams to don advertisements this season.

“This partnership is about much more than placing a logo on a jersey or a field,” FIU athletic director Scott Carr said in a statement released Wednesday. “It is about aligning with a community whose history, values, and impact are woven into the fabric of South Florida. The Miccosukee Tribe has an incredible story of perseverance, cultural preservation, and innovation.

“Through FIU Athletics, we are proud to help amplify their story and Miccosukee Casino & Resort, which, importantly in today’s collegiate landscape, does not offer sports betting. Together, we will celebrate our shared community while creating meaningful opportunities that benefit both organizations for years to come.”

Along with the jersey patch, Miccosukee will serve as the presenting sponsor of FIU Football’s 25th Anniversary Celebration throughout this season. This makes sense as Miccosukee was the presenting sponsor for FIU’s first-ever football game against St. Peter’s, a 27-3 victory over the Peacocks on Aug. 29, 2002.

Miccosukee and FIU are also collaborating on a co-branded commemorative logo and have launched a dedicated retail storefront featuring exclusive anniversary products. Fans will also see Miccosukee branding prominently displayed on the field at Pitbull Stadium and throughout the concourses.

“We are proud to partner with FIU Athletics and celebrate this important milestone for Panther Football,” Brad Rhines, president and general manager of the resort, said. “This partnership allows us to support an outstanding institution with deep roots in South Florida, while creating new opportunities to connect with fans, families and the broader community.”

The Panthers’ first home game is Sept. 12 against Buffalo.

The story was originally published by Caplin News, a publication of FIU's Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, as part of an editorial content partnership with the WLRN newsroom.