Culture

Miami BIPOC arts groups get 'cultural treasure' designation - and much needed windfall

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Amanda Rosa
Published October 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
Rosie_Headshot1.jpeg
Roy A.W.
/
South Arts
Rosie Gordon-Wallace, the founder of the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator

Mario Ernesto Sánchez knows not to get too disappointed when he hears “no.” As the founder and director of Teatro Avante, a Miami-based Hispanic theater company, he’s familiar with the process of applying for grant funding, getting rejected and trying again.

This year, Sánchez’s theater group didn’t just get funding. It got recognized as a “Southern cultural treasure.”

Teatro Avante and the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI,) two Miami-based organizations that uplift artists of color and immigrant artists, were announced as recipients of Southern Cultural Treasures, a $6 million, multi-year initiative that provides funding and consulting support to BIPOC arts nonprofits in the South. The program is run by South Arts, a regional arts nonprofit that supports Southern arts groups.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Amanda Rosa
See stories by Amanda Rosa
