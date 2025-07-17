Downtown Boca Raton redevelopment plans face growing pushback from residents

A packed crowd at Boca Raton's City Council meeting this week opposed a major downtown development plan — presenting two separate petitions challenging the project.

In March, the council unanimously approved the plan to turn 30 acres of an aging downtown area near the Brightline station into a dynamic mixed-use complex including a new city hall, a community center, a hotel and housing.

Mayor Scott Singer has called it a long-term economic win, as he courts prospective residents from out-of-state. At Tuesday's meeting he compared it to the mixed-use district Mizner Park.

"It was the most successful public private partnership in our city's history. It transformed not only that area of downtown… and we have an opportunity to do the same here," he said.

But tensions over the project have been rising and at several residents spoke out against it.

Resident Joe Majhess cited fears of overdevelopment, traffic and outside influence. "We, the people, demand this be put to a vote. No more of this. We're full. No more backdoor deals. No more sellouts or telling us that this project is gonna go through. We're done. Put it to a vote," he said.

As pressure mounts, city leaders insist nothing’s final, with a vote set for Oct. 28.