State bans selection of math books by South Florida schools

South Florida schools may have to scramble to purchase new math textbooks after the state rejected some of their selections, saying the books may contain material that’s unsuitable for the state’s public schools.

The districts were ready to spend millions of dollars — more than $34 million in Broward County alone — so the new textbooks would be on campuses when the new school year starts in August.

The Department of Education says some of the textbooks the districts chose include material that is prohibited in Florida, such as the teaching about critical race theory. The state has not provided passages about the “prohibited topics,” or said specifically what is objectionable about each rejected book. State officials said Monday publishers will be able to appeal.

