© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

State bans selection of math books by South Florida schools

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Scott Travis ,
Brooke Baitinger
Published April 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
Math textbook
The Department of Education says some of the textbooks chosen include material prohibited in Florida, such as teaching critical race theory.

South Florida schools may have to scramble to purchase new math textbooks after the state rejected some of their selections, saying the books may contain material that’s unsuitable for the state’s public schools.

The districts were ready to spend millions of dollars — more than $34 million in Broward County alone — so the new textbooks would be on campuses when the new school year starts in August.

The Department of Education says some of the textbooks the districts chose include material that is prohibited in Florida, such as the teaching about critical race theory. The state has not provided passages about the “prohibited topics,” or said specifically what is objectionable about each rejected book. State officials said Monday publishers will be able to appeal.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

Education South Floridaschoolstextbookscritical race theorynewsLocal News
Scott Travis
See stories by Scott Travis
Brooke Baitinger
See stories by Brooke Baitinger
Related Content
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek in February in Orlando, Fla.
  1. Florida rejects 54 math books, claiming critical race theory appeared in some
  2. A potential delay to the Nikolas Cruz trial, an affordable housing crisis and cut bonuses for public schools
  3. FIU gets community feedback on who the school's next president should be
  4. A library system announces a program to challenge the tide of book bannings