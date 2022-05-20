Families in Palm Beach County can sign up now to get help with school supplies

Many Floridians were already struggling to afford back-to-school supplies — even before inflation took a hit on their paychecks. Families in Palm Beach County can get some much-needed help at an upcoming giveaway event.

Ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, the National Retail Federation estimated that families would spend an average of $850 on school supplies — a new record high. For many, that amount is totally unaffordable.

Families living in unincorporated parts of Palm Beach County can get some help getting their kids ready for the upcoming school year by signing up for the Back to School PBC! event.

Families have until Monday, May 23 to register at backtoschoolpbc.org . The event will take place at locations across the county on Saturday, July 30.



At the annual event put on by Palm Beach County’s Office of Community Revitalization and a host of other community organizations, qualifying students will be able to get free backpacks and school supplies, plus health checks, dental screenings, haircuts and other resources.

“Students that we focus on are students that are coming from very low- or no-income families,” said Ruth Moguillansky of the OCR. “We want to make sure that that kid is going to go to that first day of school, is going to feel like they are like anybody else.”

The county is seeing more families reach out this year as inflation and the cost of housing in South Florida is cutting into household incomes, said OCR Senior Planner Chrystal Mathews.

“Having this resource provides them with just a little relief, especially during these times when inflation is so high,” Mathews said. “Inflation, gas prices, all of that is taking a toll on our residents. So, anything we can do to alleviate a lot of that.”

Already, some 7,000 students have signed up for the event, out of the more than 10,000 students expected to participate. Still, event organizers are hoping to reach more families.

“There are almost 21,000 students in the areas that we serve that we are still not able to reach,” Moguillansky said. “The demand is very large.”