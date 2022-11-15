DeSantis' 'reform board' votes to fire Broward County Schools Superintendent

Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright was fired with a 5-4 vote on Monday night, a dramatic climax to the three-month tenure of a “reform board” controlled by five appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

School Board member Daniel Foganholi made the surprise motion about 9 p.m. Monday after board members expressed anger over scathing audits related to two district vendors.

“There are some great people who work for this organization, but toxic behavior continues to happen,” Foganholi said. “This is about accountability.”

