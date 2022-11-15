© 2022 WLRN
Education

DeSantis' 'reform board' votes to fire Broward County Schools Superintendent

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Scott Travis
Published November 15, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST
Broward County Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, seen in this Aug. 24 photo, informed three longtime administrators Thursday they need to resign or go on leave while they are investigated.
Carline Jean
/
South Florida Sun Sentinel
Broward County Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, seen in this Aug. 24 photo, informed three longtime administrators Thursday they need to resign or go on leave while they are investigated.

Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright was fired with a 5-4 vote on Monday night, a dramatic climax to the three-month tenure of a “reform board” controlled by five appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

School Board member Daniel Foganholi made the surprise motion about 9 p.m. Monday after board members expressed anger over scathing audits related to two district vendors.

“There are some great people who work for this organization, but toxic behavior continues to happen,” Foganholi said. “This is about accountability.”

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

