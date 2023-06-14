Meet the finalists to be the next superintendent of Broward public schools

Three career educators are vying to be the next superintendent of Broward County Public Schools — stepping up to lead the country’s sixth largest school district and its more than 256,000 students.

School board members have acknowledged the search for the next leader has been made more difficult by Florida’s divisive education politics and BCPS’s reputation for infighting and dysfunction.

This week, the three finalists will make their case to the community and take questions from school board members, principals, local stakeholders and parents.

The three finalists for the job are:



Peter Licata, Regional Superintendent, School District of Palm Beach County

Sito Narcisse, Superintendent, East Baton Rouge Parish School System

Luis Solano, Deputy Superintendent of Labor, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Board members selected the three finalists from a pool of 31 total applicants, 17 of whom were deemed qualified for the position. The three will visit Broward County on Wednesday for a series of forums with principals and stakeholders, beginning at 9:15 am.

The forums will be open to the public and will take place in the board room at the district’s Kathleen C. Wright Administrative Building at 600 SE 3rd Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale. A livestream of the forums will be available here. More information on the schedule of the events is available here.

On Thursday, the school board is scheduled to hold a special meeting to interview the three finalists and vote on which one will be the next superintendent. The meeting will be open to the public and is set to begin at 9 am. It will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

The next superintendent of BCPS will face a flurry of challenges — declining enrollment and the resulting financial constraints, intense political scrutiny from state officials, and the continuing aftermath of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Above all, the next superintendent needs to be a “change agent” with a decisive leadership style, says Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union.

“A strong, top leader that has the background knowledge that will get it done and won't let people come in and intimidate,” Fusco said. “We do need a strong superintendent to come in that has a plan to get things done. And really … if he's going to make a decision, stick by it.”

WLRN has compiled a profile of the three finalists, based on their applications.

Courtesy: School District of Palm Beach County / Dr. Peter Licata

Dr. Peter Licata

Licata has worked for the School District of Palm Beach County for nearly three decades, beginning as a classroom teacher and a coach, then becoming an assistant principal and principal and ultimately moving into district administration. In his current role, Licata oversees the 60 schools in SDPBC’s South Region, which borders Broward County. He holds a PhD in Global Leadership from Lynn University and is a Broward native. Licata is a frequent applicant to superintendent searches across Florida and previously was a semifinalist for the Broward search that led to the selection of former Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

Sito Narcisse Twitter profile Dr. Sito Narcisse

Read Licata's full application here.

Dr. Sito Narcisse

Narcisse is the only sitting superintendent who applied to lead Broward schools. He’s been at the helm of the East Baton Rouge school district since 2021. Narcisse is the son of Haitian immigrants and grew up speaking Haitian Creole and French at home and learning English in school, which he said helped inspire him to become an educator. Narcisse began his career as a classroom French teacher in Williamson County, TN, before moving on to posts in the Pittsburgh, Boston, Nashville and Washington, D.C., public school systems, working as an assistant principal, principal and district administrator. He holds an EdD in Educational Leadership from the University of Pittsburgh.

Chalkbeat Detroit Luis Solano

Read Narcisse's full application here.

Luis Solano

Solano immigrated to the U.S. with his parents and siblings at age 9 and went on to become the first in his family to graduate high school, according to his biography. He’s a Spanish speaker who served in the U.S. Army before starting his education career as a teacher in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Solano has also worked as an assistant principal, principal and district administrator in MDCPS and in Collier County Public Schools. He joined the Detroit public school system in 2017, working as the Chief Operating Officer and a Deputy Superintendent. Solano is pursuing an EdD in Curriculum and Assessment from the University of West Florida.

Read Solano's full application here.

