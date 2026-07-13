Florida PTA swears in president from Miami-Dade, first Haitian American in the role

The new president of Florida Parent Teacher Association (Florida PTA) was sworn in over the weekend in Orlando at an annual convention by the organization.

Jude Bruno was elected in the three-way race in 2024, receiving 52% of votes. On Sunday, his term began after the swearing-in ceremony that took place at the 2026 Florida PTA Leadership Convention.

The 32-year-old says that securing funding from Tallahassee is at the top of his to-do list.

He is concerned that when lawmakers take away dollars from public schools - like the statewide universal voucher program - they are "creating an equity issue that we cannot keep up with."

The association says Bruno's election is a "historic milestone" in its 103-year history as he's the first Black man, Haitian American and millennial to serve as president of the state chapter.

"I also believe and recognize that this is a significant milestone, but it also is reflecting the continued growth of our association that welcomes new voices and perspectives and dads in the work that we do," he said.

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Representing over 200,000 members across roughly 1,450 local units, Florida PTA is the largest state chapter nationwide. The statewide network of local chapters is dedicated to increasing family engagement, support for educators and advocating for children's needs.

Bruno has been a part of local PTA chapters since he was in elementary school and stayed involved all through school.

Bruno was born and raised in Miami and is a graduate of Miami-Dade County public schools. He's the son of Haitian immigrants, who he says raised him to value the power education.

" Education was a great emphasis because my father always wanted me, and my mother as well, to have the best education because it is the great equalizer," he said. "And they wanted me and my sister to have the best life. And for them, they knew having a decent education was our ticket to that success."

Bruno has two children and still lives in Miami. He works as a union representative for United Teachers of Dade.

Bruno will serve a two-year term from 2026 to 2028.