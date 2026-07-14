Miami-Dade County schools chief financial officer takes job at Barry University

The chief financial officer of Miami-Dade County Public Schools is leaving his decades-long career at the district to join Barry University in Miami Shores.

Effective Aug. 10, Ron Steiger will be chief financial officer and vice president of business and finance at Barry University, the private Catholic school announced Tuesday.

“Ron brings the kind of financial leadership that is in line with Barry University's vision as we continue to plan for the future with innovation and purpose," said Barry University president Mike Allen in a statement. “He has earned trust across South Florida by bringing clarity to complex issues and keeping the needs of the community at the center of his work.”

Steiger previously served as chief budget officer, assistant chief budget officer and executive director at Miami-Dade County schools.

“Barry University’s mission and commitment to service are deeply meaningful to me,” Steiger said in a statement. “I look forward to joining the Barry community and to working with President Allen, faculty, staff and university leaders to support Barry’s students and the institution’s long-term priorities.”

Steiger managed a budget of $7.4 billion for the third largest school system in the country, overseeing the district's spending plan amidst plummeting enrollment, which directly affects the budget.

READ MORE: 'Unprecedented' drops in enrollment in Miami-Dade schools loom over budget

Miami-Dade County schools last school year had 13,200 fewer than in the 2024-25 school year.

Although the district has gone through financial crises in the past, from hurricanes to the 2008 recession, this situation is different, Steiger told WLRN earlier this year. “ It's not unprecedented that we're dealing with a serious problem," he said. "What’s unprecedented is this particular problem that we're dealing with.”

In a statement to WLRN, superintendent Jose Dotres said Steiger's impact came down to "a clear focus on financial transparency" and "built a solid financial foundation for MDCPS."

"He truly put classrooms first, ensuring that 96% of our budget went directly into school-level services," Dotres said.

The district is in the midst of selecting a new superintendent, as Dotres' term comes to an in February 2027.

