Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation seeks donations for permanent monument

Organizers of the Parkland 17 Memorial are calling on businesses and community members to support fundraising efforts for a permanent monument honoring the 17 victims killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, school massacre.

With engineering plans now underway thanks to an in-kind service donation from East Coast Builders of Florida, the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation is trying to secure the financial contributions needed to construct and maintain the site.

“The completion of the engineering plans is a major milestone for us as we move forward to erecting this Memorial,” said Foundation Chair Michael Moser in a statement.

“What this means is that we need the community and businesses to find it in their hearts to continue supporting these families and helping our community heal by making a donation to build the Memorial.”

The 501(c)(3) Florida not-for-profit corporation is raising funds for what will be the only public memorial dedicated to the 17 individuals taken: Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Jr., Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang.

The planned structure will be built within a 150-acre preserve bordering Coral Springs and Parkland, with target completion set for February 2028.

Corporations, businesses, foundations, and individuals can make tax-exempt donations directly at www.Parkland17.org.

READ MORE: Parkland memorial will celebrate victims, community with 'gesture of love'

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