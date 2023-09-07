© 2023 WLRN
Environment

Deadline approaches for Florida farmers to apply for USDA compensation

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
elipe Vasquez, 46, works to fill plant pots with soil while working at his farm on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Homestead, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNE Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/environment/climate-change/article275696926.html#storylink=cpy
Matias J. Ocner
/
The Miami Herald
Felipe Vasquez, 46, works to fill plant pots with soil while working at his farm on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Homestead, Fla.

Farmers who’ve borrowed money from the federal government and who’ve also faced discrimination could get compensation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Myles Caggins is the spokesperson for Windsor Group LLC, the agency helping farmers apply for the program. He says time is running out for farmers to apply.

“We know that there is discrimination that happened for Hispanic farmers, Asian farmers, black farmers, women farmers, veteran farmers, and other farmers," explained Caggins.

READ MORE: Farmers fear rare agricultural land in South Dade will be turned into parking lots

"In some instances, farmers received loans but those loans might not have been the amount that they needed to cover their operations or perhaps they received loans where the terms of repayment were just too high. Some of them unfortunately lost their farms and lost their land. It's essential for the applicants to be able to tell their story."

The application process will be open from July 7 to October 31, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WFSU.

Environment NewsUSDAagriculture
Adrian Andrews
