© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inter Miami signs multiyear naming-rights deal with Nu for new stadium

WLRN Public Media | By Associated Press
Published March 4, 2026 at 12:55 PM EST
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, center, is lifted up by his team after making a penalty against Orlando City SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
Kevin Kolczynski
/
FR170029 AP
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, center, is lifted up by his team after making a penalty against Orlando City SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

MIAMI (AP) — Inter Miami has signed a deal with Brazilian financial services company Nu, which will have the naming rights for the team's new stadium near Miami International Airport.

Nu Stadium, a 26,700-seat facility that remains under construction, is scheduled to play host to its first match on April 4.

Terms of the deal that was announced on Wednesday were not revealed, other than it is a multiyear agreement.

Nu will have its logo on Inter Miami's jerseys starting in August, the team said. Inter Miami's jerseys — fueled by the immense global following that Lionel Messi has — are among the best-selling in the world.

Nu, a digital-first bank with 131 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, is expanding to the U.S. It entered into a partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team in Formula 1 racing earlier this year.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Tags
Sports NewsInter MiamistadiumsoccerMiami-Dade County
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
More On This Topic