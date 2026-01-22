© 2026 WLRN
Bill moving through Florida Senate addresses food waste in schools

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published January 22, 2026 at 10:11 AM EST
FILE - Apples and orange slices rest in trays for student lunches at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., June 9, 2022.

Environmentalists say that Florida schools throw away enormous amounts of food each day while families across the state struggle with food insecurity. Now a bill making its way through the state legislature seeks to address that food waste.

Florida Senate Bill 1464 allows schools to partner with local food banks or nonprofits to recover and redistribute edible cafeteria food.

The bill, which is sponsored by Republican State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral, also prioritizes student health by reducing reliance on single-use plastics. Those plastics break down into microplastics that children could ingest.

Research shows that micro-plastics can accumulate in the body, disrupting the endocrine system and affecting growth and sexual development.

Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
