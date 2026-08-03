State health officials confirm local case of dengue in Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Health announced Monday that it had confirmed a locally-transmitted case of dengue fever in Palm Beach County.

The report marks the second local case for the mosquito-borne disease this year. In July, officials confirmed the first local case in Hillsborough County. Another 49 travel-related cases of dengue have been confirmed across Florida as of July 25.

READ MORE: Cutting Florida property taxes could take a bite out of mosquito control

The news comes as voters prepare to decide on a statewide property tax amendment that would cut funding to services, including the state’s independent mosquito control districts.

According to state health records, a case of West Nile virus confirmed in Alachua County in May is the only other local case of a mosquito-borne illness.

As of July 25, 39 travel cases of Chikungunya have also been reported in counties across the state. Those include 19 in Miami-Dade, three in Palm Beach, two in Monroe and one in Broward. Other travel-related cases of dengue include 21 in Miami-Dade, six in Broward and four in Palm Beach.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

