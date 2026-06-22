Études in Science

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Researchers at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School found temperature data collected from wayfaring sharks helped improve short-term climate forecasts.
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A new study found sea turtle scutes can archive their lives and hold clues to lasting impacts from damaging red tides and other hazardous events.
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Rather than sheer number, scientists looked at conch behavior to devise what they say is a more efficient way to protect disappearing herds of reproducing conch.
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According to a new study and hundreds of videos shot mostly in waters near Palm Beach County, manta rays can act as a mobile home, providing food, shelter, even honeymoon suites for fish in sometimes inhospitable waters.