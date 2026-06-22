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Études in Science

Études in Science

Études in Science is a WLRN series that pairs scientists with music to tell you about their work, in their own voices. Musicians use études as lessons to perfect their performances. Our études are aimed at using scientists to teach us lessons about the natural world to better understand how to coexist with the planet.