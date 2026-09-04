Florida drownings rise: Why autism advocates want parents on alert this Labor Day

As many prepare for BBQs by the pool this Labor Day week, an autism advocacy group is reminding families that distracted supervision is the primary factor in child drownings.

The Autism Society of Greater Orlando is telling parents to pay extra close attention this weekend as drownings remain high this year in Florida.

"Florida is just a hub of water accessibility," said Donna Lorman, president of the Autism Society of Greater Orlando. "Think about the number of pools, hot tubs, and water parks. It is just a tremendous amount."

Juvenile drowning numbers have been climbing in recent years. In 2024, there was a record number of 104 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Last year, the record was broken with 140 child drownings, state data show. This year, the number is already 92. Nearly a third of those were in Central Florida.

According to the National Autism Association, 91 percent of drownings that occur do so because a child eloped or ran away toward something. Elopement is a common characteristic shared by autistic children, Lorman said, and they do so because of their high sensory sensitivity and seek water for a "calming effect."

"A newborn baby we bring home, we put them in a bath. Right before bed, we give them a bath, we put them in there, we tuck them up, and then they go to sleep. Why do we give it right before sleep? Because it's calming," she said.

Lorman said it's important this weekend to fortify homes with extra locks and alarms on doors and windows. Also, give children an identifier for their diagnosis to help authorities or neighbors if they find an eloped child.

"Some kind of a medical alert bracelet, some kind of an identification, maybe a wristband that says 'I have autism,'" Lorman said.

Swim lessons can be one way to limit this risk of drowning, but families with autistic children face two hurdles when it comes to getting them. The first is finding a specialist who can work with their child.

"Not every swim instructor is going to be a good fit for an individual on the spectrum because of the fact of their characteristics of autism," Lorman said. "They're going to need extra help, extra time, and extra patience, and so that's not always accessible for our families with those on the spectrum."

The second is the price of swim lessons, which can range from $40 per session to triple-digit figures.

In July, Florida expanded its Swim Lesson Voucher Program that puts children ages 1-7 who have autism at the front of the line for subsidized swim lessons. The vouchers covered ages 1-5 prior to the rule change, but Lorman would like to see the program covering up to age 18.

"Even though they're 18 years old, (those on the spectrum) are still functioning at a much younger level," she said.

The program covers families who are within 200% of the federal poverty line – that's an annual income of $33,000 a year for a family of four.

Parents can apply for the Swimming Lesson Voucher Program at FloridaHealth.Gov.

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