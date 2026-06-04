Garance Burke and Sonia Pérez|Associated Press
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Trump administration has separated dozens of children from their parents for a second time, AP findsAn Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them. Some of their parents have been locked in immigration detention facilities for months, others deported back to their home countries after being taken from their families once again.