Case dropped against Guatemalan teen charged in death of police sergeant

After months of national uproar in response to police body cam footage, prosecutors dropped an aggravated manslaughter case against an indigenous Guatemalan teen charged in death of St. Johns County police sergeant, who after a physical confrontation, died of a heart attack.

The confrontation happened after St. Johns County Sergeant Michael Kunovich approached Virgilio Aguilar-Mendez, then 18, as he was eating near a motel he was staying at with fellow farm workers.

Kunovich reports Aguilar-Mendez as a suspicious "Hispanic male" and stops him and questions him in English. It was unclear whether the teen understood the police commands. Aguilar-Mendez resisted when the officer suddenly tried to pat him for weapons.

After a physical struggle involving two more officers, Kunovich later suffered a heart attack and died at a nearby hospital. He was 52.

Court proceedings were in limbo after a St. Johns County judge ordered the Aguilar-Mendez to take a months-long jail-based competency class to learn the American judicial system before his case could move forward.

Aguilar-Mendez, 19, was ruled in January unfit to stand trial because the undocumented teen, who was an unaccompanied immigrant minor in 2022, speaks Mam, one of several Mayan languages in Guatemala — he doesn’t speak English and has a limited grasp on Spanish.

The Guatemala Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach, which had provided legal assistance for the teen, enlisted the services of a prominent defense attorney, Jose Baez.

Wilkine Brutus / WLRN Left to write: Civil attorney Phillip Arroyo, defense attorney Jose Baez and Mari Blanco, assistant director at the Guatemala Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach on March 1, 2024.

Baez — whose past clients include Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez — had filed a recent motion to dismiss the case and told WLRN it was a clear case of racial profiling and "would be shocked if this case went to trial."

"You're going to stop someone, and stop their case, keep them incarcerated until you can educate them on our system?" Baez said. "He's gotten a feel of what our system is all about, and it's not pretty.".

The State Attorney’s Office 7th Circuit did not respond to WLRN's request for comment.

It had been more than eight months since Aguilar-Mendez was placed in the Volusia County Jail.

The center has rallied support for Aguilar-Mendez through a national online petition, calling for his release from jail and dismissal of charges. They had collected nearly 600,000 signatures.

