Two icons step down in Palm Beach County. Here’s who’s running to replace them

The matchups in a first-in-a-more-than-a-decade chance for Palm Beach County voters to pick a new state attorney are finally set.

Seven lawyers filed papers by noon Friday to officially qualify to replace three-term State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who announced last year he is stepping down from arguably the county’s most powerful post to seek other unspecified opportunities.

The race will be decided in November.

First, four Democrats — Assistant State Attorneys Alexcia Cox and Craig Williams, defense attorney Gregg Lerman and former sheriff’s Capt. Rolando Silva — will compete in the August primary. The top vote-getter will advance to the November election.

On the Republican side, Palm Beach lawyer Sam Stern, a New Jersey legal scion, and Boca Raton lawyer Forrest Freedman will face off for a spot on the November ballot.

The deciding election will feature three candidates as defense attorney Adam Farkas has no party affiliation and therefore won’t compete in the August primaries.

The state attorney’s post isn’t the only major shakeup in the county’s criminal justice system. For the first time since 2000, voters will also get to select a new public defender. Carey Haughwout, first elected in 2000, isn’t seeking a seventh term.

Two Democrats will vie to replace Haughwout, the longest-serving public defender in county history. Either Chief Assistant Public Defender Daniel Eisinger, Haughwout’s hand-picked successor, or former Delray Beach City Commissioner Adam Frankel will be chosen in August.

The state attorney, who has the power to charge people with crimes or let them go free, impanel grand juries and decide whether to seek the death penalty, is a formidable force.

But the public defender is also a big player. Thousands of people who can’t afford lawyers rely on the tax-financed law firm each year for legal counsel. The public defender also keeps the state attorney in check and helps set important policy.

Friday was also the qualifying deadline for all circuit and county court judges and for U.S. House and Senate candidates.

All 12 circuit judges and 10 county judges up for re-election were automatically swept back into office when no one filed to run against them.

Three lawyers, Palm Beach County School Board attorney Jean Marie Middleton and former prosecutors-turned defense attorneys Douglas Leifert and Lourdes Casanova will vie to replace retiring County Judge Ted Boras.

In the federal races, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick automatically won her second full term to represent the sprawling district that covers wide swaths of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

While the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported last week that hip-hop artist Luther Campbell planned a challenge, neither he nor anyone else filed. So, the Democrat keeps the seat she first won in 2022 after the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Others weren’t as lucky. Republican U.S. Reps. Brian Mast and Democrats Lois Frankel and Jared Moskowitz all snared multiple challengers. One of them is familiar to county voters.

Former County Mayor Robert Weinroth, who lost his 2022 County Commission re-election bid and toyed with a run for the school board, switched parties and is running as a Republican against Democrat Moskowitz to represent the Coral Springs area in Broward County and a small slice of Palm Beach County.

This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach, a WLRN News partner.