Most condo buildings in Boca Raton are keeping pace with new state condo safety law

Slightly more than half the condo buildings in Boca Raton have complied with a strict new state law that requires condo associations to have sufficient reserves to cover major repairs, say city officials.

Of the buildings organized in specific zones, more than half — or 54% — have complied with the recertification process, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer told WLRN.

He said that, despite economic challenges in the condo market in the wake of the 2022 state law, the recertification process is going smoothly.

“The goal was compliance. The goal wasn't to penalize. The goal was to ensure buildings were making their necessary upgrades,” Singer said.

“And we recognize that in a crowded market, if a lot of people or a lot of buildings need work at the same time, there's only so many contractors to go around. So we continue to work with buildings to ensure their safety.”

In response to the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside in Miami-Dade County, which killed 98 people in June 2021, state lawmakers the following year approved a new condo safety law that requires associations to have sufficient reserves to cover major repairs and to conduct a survey of reserves every decade. Because of the law, older condos — found largely in South Florida, according to state records — are facing hefty increases to association payments to fund the reserves and repair costs.

Boca Raton was the first city in South Florida to implement stricter updates to its building safety ordinances following the Surfside collapse.

Recertification is required after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter. The Champlain Towers South was 40 years old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed.

The recertification demands comprehensive inspection by licensed engineers who assess their condition and safety standards. Almost 90% of the 1.6 million condos in Florida are more than 30 years old.

Buildings in Boca Raton that are on the list for inspections are organized into four geographic zones, with condos near the ocean taking priority because “buildings that are exposed to the elements tend to have some weathering,” Singer said.

“And we thought, as a city, it made more sense to start with the buildings that were closest to the ocean where you're getting more of the salt air.”

The rules also apply to buildings more than 3 stories or 50-feet tall, or those with certain square feet and large occupancy conditions, excluding single-family homes and duplexes.

Boca Raton According to city data, 242 buildings are required to undergo local recertification. This chart shows four prioritized zones, starting with the barrier island and moving west. City officials have proposed a four-year schedule to assess the structural and electrical integrity of each building.

Recertification zones mostly in compliance

Zone 1 includes the Barrier Island, which is east of the Intracoastal Waterway. Zone 2 spans from the Intracoastal Waterway west to Dixie Highway; Zone 3 stretches from Dixie Highway to west of I-95; and Zone 4 is in areas west of I-95.

In Zone 1, 52 have submitted their inspection reports and in Zone 2, 78 have submitted reports. And of the 240 total condo buildings on the list, only five — or 2% — have filed for extensions.

Based on the “very strong compliance among zones one and two,” Singer said he does not expect challenges as the recertification process moves into condo zones three and four, from Dixie Highway to west of I-95.

Condo reform on special session agenda

As the March Legislative session approaches, many condo owners are struggling to afford higher association fees, special condo assessments and property insurance premiums.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called a Special Session, slated to start Monday — with condo reform on his list of priorities. The Legislature, though, has repeatedly resisted passing new condo laws before the regular session begins in March.

Singer said officials on the local level are seeking state guidance because there isn’t a consensus on any specific policy.

“There is a widespread recognition that the state's action is helpful here. And I'm glad that Governor DeSantis has acted the way he's done,” Singer said.

“We continue to communicate our concerns to our….the state representatives and senators who represent us locally who are very aware of the issue and going to deal with it,” he said.