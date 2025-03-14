Miami mayor still supporting Plan Z for Rickenbacker, but open to new ideas

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he still thinks that the “Plan Z” approach to renovating the Rickenbacker Causeway is a solid plan, but also said he is open to other solutions for the often-jammed roadway connecting Miami with its barrier islands.

This weekend proved yet another example of long traffic queues, where accidents caused hour-long backups in both directions and official traffic alerts.

Plan Z, the brainchild of architect Bernard Zyscovitch, is a “unique, iconic feature expansion of a public right-of-way,” Suarez said in an interview. The Plan Z concept was rejected by Miami-Dade County in 2022 but recently there have been efforts to revive it.

But last week, Suarez, who is leaving office in about 200 days, said he is “open to anyone with a coherent plan.”

“I am not married to anything,” Suarez said. “I’m in the ‘we can’t wait any longer’ mode.”

There are several approaches being worked on, but details of them remain sketchy.

Commissioner Raquel Regalado says she is nearly finished with her plan, a concept she says is new. The Village of Key Biscayne is working on its plan, and the County has its plan.

And then there is Eugene Stearns, a founding father of Key Biscayne who is working on his vision.

All of the plans have traffic as part of the solution — but it’s not the only consideration.

The City of Miami — which is going ahead with plans to restore the historic Marine Stadium on Virginia Key — is seeking revenue. Officials hope to stage more events.

“We have an asset,” Suarez said. “The best case scenario is to maximize assets without creating a conflict.”

But a full Causeway renovation — complete with elevated lanes that route Key Biscayne traffic over Virginia Key — could cost hundreds of millions of dollars, requiring a major funding source that Key Biscayne residents, Suarez said, will be asked to pay part of.

“I haven’t seen any model that is not user based,” he said — adding that he has not been part of discussions with any of the plans in their prototype stages. “Key Biscayne is a high income city, it’s doing well.”

Suarez did agree that replacing the Bear Cut Bridge remains a priority for all plans.

As for the traffic? Suarez says he too has been among the many thousands of motorists trapped when crowds drawn by idyllic weather flock to the island.

“We need to fix it as quickly as we can,” he said.

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.