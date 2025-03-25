Palm Beach County seeks federal reimbursement for Trump's security costs

Local governments where President Donald Trump spends a significant amount of time want reimbursement from the federal government after footing the bill for hefty security costs.

Each visit from President Trump to Palm Beach County relies heavily on the sheriff's office and other police and fire rescue services — so much so that, by the end of this fiscal year in September, Palm Beach County officials said they will have spent upward of $45 million to protect the president, according to WLRN's Wilkine Brutus.



In a statement, County Mayor Maria Marino said the cost burden should not be falling on local taxpayers. Now, a bipartisan bill by Democratic Congresswoman Lois Frankel, whose district includes parts of the county, and Republican New Jersey Congressman Tom Kean Junior, aims to offer some relief to municipalities.

If passed, the feds would have to reimburse local agencies for protecting Trump during his stays in Florida, New Jersey and New York.

