Democratic candidate running against U.S. Rep Maria Elvira Salazar calls out funding vote

A Democrat running to unseat U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar is blasting the Miami Republican lawmaker for voting against a critical infrastructure project in Cutler Bay — and then championing its approval.

Robin Peguero, a 39-year-old Democrat, is one of the contenders vying for the party’s nomination in a district that national Democrats have labeled as a target to win in 2026. Salazar won by roughly 21 points against former Miami-Dade school board member Lucia Baez-Geller in 2024.

Peguero held a news conference this week in Cutler Bay to slam Salazar for taking credit for the $4.4 million Marlin Road Expansion project while voting against its funding in Congress.

“This is the height of hypocrisy,” said Peguero as he held a check with Salazar’s name with zero dollars written for “Miami-Dade Families.”

Salazar actually voted against the Consolidated Appropriations Act , a government funding bill for fiscal year 2023, in the House. It included funding for the Marlin Road Expansion project.

In a press release issued Tuesday — the day after Peguero’s press conference — Salazar presented a ceremonial check to the Town of Cutler Bay and spoke directly about the Marlin Road project and its benefits locally.

“I was proud to secure $4.4 million for the Marlin Road project, which will make this corridor safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, while also reducing congestion and making daily commutes easier for everyone in Cutler Bay,” Salazar said.

WLRN reached out to Salazar for comment but she did not respond.

Peguero is a former homicide prosecutor in Miami-Dade who was named investigative counsel for the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic primary will take place on Aug. 18, 2026 and will be followed by the general election on Nov. 3, 2026. Others in the race include businessman Richard Lamondin and accountant Alex Fornino.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report says it’s a “solid Republican” seat, meaning it’s not competitive.

Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey dropped out of the race and endorsed Peguero. He attended Monday’s press conference in support of Peguero.

“The problem in Washington is we are not represented by somebody who cares about the people of this district,” said Davey. “I believe we need somebody in Washington like Robin Peguero who's going to stand up for the district.”