Who won runoff races for commission seats in Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah?

Election night in Miami-Dade included other runoff races outside the Miami mayoral contest. Here’s a snapshot of results in Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah.

Political newcomer wins Miami commission seat

The other runoff contest in Miami saw political newcomer Rolando Escalona defeat veteran politician Frank Carollo, the brother of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo, to capture the Miami Commission District 3 seat.

"Tonight, the people of District 3 made history and sent a powerful message that our future belongs to those who put residents first, not political dynasties,” said Escalona in a statement. “I am humbled and deeply grateful to the voters who believed in a new generation of leadership, in accountability, in transparency — and in the promise that City Hall can once again work for the people it serves.”

Escalona came Miami from Cuba 11 years ago as an immigrant and worked as a busboy at a local restaurant before becoming a general manager overseeing more than 150 employees, according to his campaign. He also earned degrees in political science and international relations from Florida International University.

“My journey from arriving in Miami with nothing, to earning the opportunity to represent this community I love, is only possible because of the trust and support of neighbors across Little Havana, East Shenandoah, The Roads, and beyond,” he said. “Now the real work begins: restoring integrity, fixing what’s broken, ensuring safer streets, improving city services, and helping every family and small business in District 3 thrive”

With all 139 city precincts reporting Tuesday night, Escalona was ahead of Carollo, 53%-47%. Voter turnout was almost 21%, with more than 37,000 voters casting ballots.

Matteo-Salinas romps to victory in Miami Beach commission race

In the only runoff election in Miami Beach, Monica Matteo-Salinas easily defeated her opponent Monique Pardo Pope in the Miami Beach Commission Group 1 runoff race.

“I am humbled and deeply grateful for the trust Miami Beach residents have placed in me,” Matteo-Salinas said in a statement Tuesday night. “I ran for this seat because I love our city — because my children, and every child in our community, deserve to grow up in a Miami Beach we can be proud of, and because our residents deserve a city government that truly works for them.”

“This victory belongs to everyone who believes in a Miami Beach that protects its neighborhoods, invests in its future, and reflects the values of the community we love,” she said. “I am ready to get to work.”

A longtime Miami Beach resident, Matteo-Salinas is a former aide to two Miami Beach Commissioners.

“Monica Matteo-Salinas is exactly the leader Miami Beach needs right now,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried in a statement. “Her victory ensures that Democrats maintain a hard-fought majority on the Commission, capable of governing Miami Beach effectively and responsibly.”

With all 21 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Matteo-Salinas garnered 71% of the vote, while Pardo Pope got 29%. Voter turnout was almost 18%, with more than 7,550 voters casting ballots.

SAM NAVARRO / Miami Herald William “Willy” Marrero celebrates with supporters and friends after winning the Group 4 seat of the Hialeah City Council runoff election on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at Trigo Cafe Tapas Wine at 839 W 49th St. in Hialeah, Fla.

Hialeah

Gelien Perez crushed Jessica Castillo, 80%-20%, in the runoff elections for Hialeah Councilmember, Group III seat on Tuesday night.

Perez, a real estate broker, campaigned on a platform to work with Mayor-elect Bryan Calvo to lower property taxes, reduce water bills, boost support for parks and recreation programs and support law enforcement “against liberal policies.”

In the other Hialeah commission seat runoff race, William "Willy" Marrero overwhelmed Javier Morejon, 71%-29%, in the race for Hialeah Councilmember, Group IV, seat.