Deerfield Beach cut ties with the Broward Sheriff's Office

The City of Deerfield Beach has decided to cut ties with the Broward Sheriff's Office after a 35-year relationship.

At a City Commission meeting on Tuesday, community members discussed how the relationship between the sheriff's office and the city had begun deteriorating in the past year.

Each side had accused the other of disrespecting leadership and putting politics and personal preferences ahead of policing.

After considerable public comment in favor of the Sheriff's Office, the City Commission voted to part ways and create its own police and fire service.

The Broward Sheriff's Office contract commits police and fire services to the city until September of next year.

