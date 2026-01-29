State of Miami-Dade County 2026: A plea for diversity and unity

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered her 2026 State of the County speech this Wednesday night, focusing on themes of unity and the county's efforts to make life easier for residents.

Throughout the night, Levine Cava alluded to civil unrest in response to President Trump’s policies and immigration crackdowns.

"People are uncertain and many are frustrated, angry, or afraid. We look around and we see things happening that do not reflect our values, things that don't show the urgency of our community's concerns: rising costs, caring for family and building a stable future," she said.

She stressed the importance of diversity in the wake of violent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minnesota over the past week.

" This is the most diverse community in America, and that diversity is our greatest strength. To turn away from it would be to turn away from who we are," she said.

This is the first year that Levine Cava faces an existential threat to her leadership, as a petition drive is underway to recall her from office. The recall effort is led by her former political opponent, Alexander Otaola, and has backing from the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County.

The mayor has called the effort “frivolous.”

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Republican Party pushes Mayor Levine Cava recall effort

Last year saw multiple challenges for Miami-Dade, with cost of living increases continuing to bear down on residents, multimillion dollar budget shortfalls from new constitutional offices and immigration crackdowns from the federal government putting many in the county's large immigrant population on edge.

Levine Cava touted her efforts over the last five years under her leadership to increase the county's affordable housing stock.

"From the start of my first term, we've doubled our financial investment in housing that you can afford. More than 9,000 affordable and workforce housing units have been built with 12,000 more in progress," she said.

Going into 2026, the county has several large hurdles to overcome.

The county commission must select a new site for a controversial incinerator to replace the former waste-to-energy facility in Doral that burnt down in 2023.

Commissioners must also reach a solution for PortMiami's shipping fuel, as a developer bought up the land on Fisher Island the port was using as a fuel depot. County representatives have been negotiating a deal with the developers since last October, hoping to reach a compromise. If they cannot reach a deal, the county is prepared to initiate eminent domain proceedings and buy the land back for market value.

The mayor noted that in 2025, PortMiami welcomed a record 8.5 million passengers. The port is one of the county's main economic drivers alongside Miami International Airport, bringing in millions of dollars in revenue for Miami-Dade each year.

Turning her attention to the airport, Levine Cava announced the formation of a "MIA Forward Flight Team" meant to make quick improvements to passenger experience. The airport is in the midst of a multibillion dollar expansion and renovation plan, as guests complain about malfunctioning elevators and escalators and outdated infrastructure. She noted the importance of these improvements ahead of this summer's major international soccer tournament which will feature seven games in Miami.

"We'll focus on short term visible results to improve the passenger experience and to bring more art and beauty to MIA in time for World Cup. This team will compliment the chairman's proposed advisory board as part of a shared effort to strengthen MIA," she said.

Miami-Dade County continues to struggle in creating a robust public transportation system to service its growing population. The county is still in negotiations with private train company Brightline to build a commuter rail service on the existing tracks owned by Florida East Coast Railway (FECR). That plan has been complicated by a lawsuit brought against Brightline by FECR, claiming the company was not consulted about the commuter rail service and deems the plan unfeasible.

Levine Cava did not mention the commuter rail plan during her address, but noted the county's recent launch of Bus Rapid Transit in the South Dade corridor last fall. She said the express bus service sees approximately 10,000 riders each day, with some riders reporting much faster commute times than before.

The mayor also celebrated a new capital campaign underway at Zoo Miami, with plans for a new animal hospital on-site as well as a new tiger exhibit at the zoo.

Levine Cava's full State of the County address can be viewed here.