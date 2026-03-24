Democrat flips seat in special election for district that includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Emily Gregory won a special election for a Florida state House seat on Tuesday, flipping a district that is home to President Donald Trump's estate, Mar-a-Lago.

The Republican president endorsed Gregory's rival, Jon Maples. In a social media post Monday, he urged voters to turn out, saying Maples was endorsed "by so many of my Palm Beach County friends."

Republican Mike Caruso, who resigned from the seat to become Palm Beach County's clerk, won the district by 19 percentage points in 2024.

READ MORE: Trump casts Palm Beach County mail ballot as he pushes Congress to severely limit that voting option

Democrats celebrated the victory as the latest sign voters are turning against Trump and the GOP.

"Mar-a-Lago just flipped red to blue, which should have Republicans sweating the midterms," said Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. She said it is the 29th district that Democrats have flipped form GOP control since Trump took office.

"Gas prices are spiking, grocery costs are up, and families can't get by — it's clear voters at the polls are fed up with Republicans," Williams said.

With almost all votes counted, Gregory led by 2.4 percentage points, or 797 votes.

