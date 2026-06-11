State 'DOGE' task force demands large trove of data, documents from city of Fort Lauderdale

The Florida Department of Government Efficiency team, better known as "DOGE", has sent a wide ranging request for information from the City of Fort Lauderdale.

The FL DOGE task force, modeled after the federal Department of Government Efficiency formerly led by Elon Musk, says its mission is to "Further Eliminate State Government Waste, Save Taxpayers Money, and Ensure Accountability in Florida." The federal DOGE is scheduled to wind down on July 4.

The request, sent Wednesday afternoon, asks for information on vendors employed by the city, all change orders on contracts, procedures for purchase orders, all purchase orders over $5,000, information on all IT contracts and consultants, and personnel data from fiscal years 24, 25 and 26.

The letter also asks for information on specific projects related to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. The letter asks for “Any amendments, fee schedules, selection memos, and/or sole source justifications. All change orders, including dollar value, justification, approver, and authorization” for the “Program Management of Consent Order Projects” contract operated by consultants Hazen and Sawyer and the city’s “Inflow and Infiltration Project Management” program.

The state request singles out Stantec Consultants, asking for deliverables, fee schedules, procurement information, change orders, task orders and financial forecasting models for all Stantec contracts with the city.

READ MORE: 'A huge imposition': DOGE audit underway in Broward

There is also a focus on the city’s vacation rental program. In Fort Lauderdale there is a mandatory registration for properties used for short-term rentals, the properties must also pass an inspection and pay an $880 registration fee.

The request comes as Fort Lauderdale and the Florida Department of Transportation are in a months-long legal dispute over public art in some of the city’s crosswalks.

The city has a deadline of June 23 to respond to the request.

In July 2025, the FL DOGE team audited Broward County after Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia alleged around $190 million in wasteful spending. When the DOGE audit was finally published in February, the department questioned the spending priorities of less than $40 million over a five-year period.

