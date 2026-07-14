League of Women Voters of Broward County hosts Facebook Live candidate forums starting Wednesday

The League of Women Voters of Broward County is holding as series of state legislative, school board and county commission candidate forums, beginning Wednesday live on Facebook.

The candidate forums are timed to inform Broward voters before the Aug. 18 election.

Forums will be streamed live on the League's Facebook page or afterwards on the League's YouTube page.

Go to LWVBroward.org to see which district you're in as a voter.

Wednesday, July 15 at 7 PM

The forums kick off of Wednesday when state legislative candidates from Florida House District 100 square off. The lone Democratic candidate, Michael Terence Ferguson, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

He will face one of the following candidates competing for the Republican primary: Yoni Anijar, Raul Gallon, Eric "Doc" Stelnicki or Chris Vincent.

Monday, July 20 at 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Two state legislative forums are being held Monday, July 20: Florida House District 98 and Florida House District 102.

The first, Florida House District 98, begins at 6:30 p.m. and features two Democratic candidates: Keith Abel and incumbent Mitch Rosenwald.

The second, which is being held the same night, has two Republicans and two Democrats. The Democrats running are Jayden D'Onofrio and Michael "Mike" Friend. The Republicans are Mery Lopez-Palma and Jason Paul Smith.

Tuesday, July 21 at 7 PM

Candidates for Circuit Court Group 52 and County Court District 11 are slated to appear.

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 PM and 7:45 PM

Broward School Board District 8 forum begins at 7 p.m. This is the at-large seat and has two candidates: Incumbent Allen Zeman, of Fort Lauderdale, against challenger, Sonja Azim, of Plantation.

The Broward School Board District 6 race has drawn a crowded field. Incumbent Adam Cervera is running against four challengers. They are Jessie Bastos, of Davie; Roberto Fernandez III, of Sunrise; Makai Aline Henry, of Davie, and Lester Wilks Jr., of Sunrise.

Thursday, July 23 at 7 PM

The forum will feature Broward School Board District, 1, 4 and 7.

In District 1, incumbent Maura McCarthy Bulman, of Hollywood, faces one challenger, Carmen Jackie Gimenez, of Hallandale Beach.

In District 4, Sharry Kimmel, of Parkland, and Nicole Morst, of Coral Springs, will compete for the open seat.

In District 7, two candidates will square off: Cynthia Alceus Dominique, of Margate, and Rochelle "Shelly" Soffer, of Coconut Creek.

Tuesday, July 28 at 7 PM

The Broward County Commission District 6 race features four candidates: Eugen Mihai Bold, Jeffery Jones, Archibald John Ryan IV and Caryl Sandler Shuham. The forum begins at 7 p.m.