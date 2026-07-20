Florida Democratic Party votes to oppose property tax amendment

The Florida Democratic Party has voted to formally oppose Amendment 3, the measure designed to expand the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes and set the state on a path towards eliminating those taxes.

A statement released by the party Monday said members adopted the position over the weekend amid concern the amendment would remove billions of dollars from local governments that fund public safety and other essential services.

“We need real affordability relief, but Amendment 3 would hurt our local communities and cut local services while giving huge tax breaks to billionaires and corporations,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried in a written statement. “This is a scam that would either raise other taxes on working families or rob their communities of essential services like public hospitals, EMTs, fire rescue, disaster preparedness, road maintenance, children services, libraries and parks.

The Republican Party of Florida has yet to announce where it stands on the proposal.

There is growing momentum opposing the measure.

Last week, the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association became the first major statewide public safety organization to formally oppose Amendment 3, saying that providing tax-relief and reliable emergency services “are not mutually exclusive, but both require responsible long-term planning.”

“Until a comprehensive funding plan is established that preserves local governments’ ability to provide these essential services, the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association cannot support the amendment in its current form,” the organization said in a statement. “We remain committed to working with state leaders to develop solutions that protect both Florida taxpayers and the emergency services that safeguard every community.”

According to state economists, the proposed amendment would reduce local-government property-tax revenues by an estimated $5 billion in its first year and $11.8 billion per year after five years.

“We thank the Florida Democratic Party for standing up for the people of Florida and opposing Amendment 3,” said Jackson Peel, communications director for Save Our Services, one of several organizations formed to advocate against the property tax proposal.

There doesn’t appear to be any organized support for the amendment as of yet, even though Gov. Ron DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia campaigned in public over the past year in support of such a proposal. But after the GOP-controlled Legislature approved his plan with some changes, DeSantis has noticeably cooled in his public support for it.

The governor has said the measure would be “good for taxpayers” and that he will vote for it, but will not actively campaign for the amendment before it appears on the Nov. 3 ballot.

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